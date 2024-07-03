iifl-logo-icon 1
Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd Share Price

62.05
(0.32%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open62
  • Day's High62.05
  • 52 Wk High69.48
  • Prev. Close61.85
  • Day's Low62
  • 52 Wk Low 49.83
  • Turnover (lac)6.2
  • P/E55.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value48.8
  • EPS1.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)69.72
  • Div. Yield0
Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

62

Prev. Close

61.85

Turnover(Lac.)

6.2

Day's High

62.05

Day's Low

62

52 Week's High

69.48

52 Week's Low

49.83

Book Value

48.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

69.72

P/E

55.9

EPS

1.11

Divi. Yield

0

Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:24 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.85%

Non-Promoter- 32.14%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.7

10.3

11.59

7.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.19

37.45

21.48

20

Net Worth

51.89

47.75

33.07

27.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

35.15

46.03

40.2

36.51

yoy growth (%)

-23.62

14.49

10.09

23.78

Raw materials

-17.38

-25.05

-21.84

-18.8

As % of sales

49.45

54.43

54.33

51.49

Employee costs

-3.23

-3.63

-3.63

-3.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.32

3.21

3.03

3.41

Depreciation

-1.4

-1.6

-1.58

-1.17

Tax paid

-0.9

-0.83

-0.79

-0.96

Working capital

1.82

4.11

4.39

2.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.62

14.49

10.09

23.78

Op profit growth

-5.23

7.74

-9.98

45

EBIT growth

-2.69

2.3

-10.09

47.33

Net profit growth

2.21

6.03

-8.45

77.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

50.71

43.99

47.73

35.15

46.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

50.71

43.99

47.73

35.15

46.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.33

3.22

0.4

0.48

0.52

Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Joint Managing Director

Maunal Shantilal Gandhi

Chairman & Joint M.D

Minku Shantilal Gandhi

Independent Director

Hanisha Jinish Patel

Independent Director

Purvi Tapan Trivedi

Non Executive Director

Arjun Maunal Gandhi

Company Secretary

Heli Akash Garala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd

Summary

Ushanti Colour Chem Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ushanti Colour Chem Private Limited in Gujarat on May 12, 1993. Consequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Ushanti Colour Chem Limited on 7th March, 2018. The Company is involved in chemical manufacturing and selling activity and its units located at Vatva, Ahmedabad with having annual installed capacity of 2820 MT. The Company is in the business of manufacturing and trading of Dyestuffs since 1961. The Company manufactures Reactive and Direct Dyestuffs also known as Synthetic Organic Dyes with an integrated production process. Apart from this, the Company also manufactures Copper Phthalocyanine, Blue Crude which are one of the major raw material used for manufacturing of Dyestuffs. The pigment and dyestuffs manufactured by the company caters to the raw material requirement of textile, garment, cotton, leather, nylon, paper, wool, ink, wood, plastic and paint industries. The Company concentrate in manufacturing Turquoise Blue Dyestuffs and Pigments. The company has 3 manufacturing facilities situated together at Vatva GIDC in Gujarat. The facilities are spread over 2,739 sq. meters in total area. The company also has its own Ice generation machinery, further it recovers Ammonium Carbonate from its effluent stream which are reused in the plant as well as sold to the Soda Ash Industry reducing wastage giving them incremental revenue. T
Company FAQs

What is the Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd share price today?

The Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd is ₹69.72 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd is 55.9 and 1.27 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd is ₹49.83 and ₹69.48 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd?

Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.77%, 3 Years at 3.73%, 1 Year at -3.83%, 6 Month at -2.25%, 3 Month at 9.57% and 1 Month at 3.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.86 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.14 %

