Summary

Ushanti Colour Chem Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ushanti Colour Chem Private Limited in Gujarat on May 12, 1993. Consequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Ushanti Colour Chem Limited on 7th March, 2018. The Company is involved in chemical manufacturing and selling activity and its units located at Vatva, Ahmedabad with having annual installed capacity of 2820 MT. The Company is in the business of manufacturing and trading of Dyestuffs since 1961. The Company manufactures Reactive and Direct Dyestuffs also known as Synthetic Organic Dyes with an integrated production process. Apart from this, the Company also manufactures Copper Phthalocyanine, Blue Crude which are one of the major raw material used for manufacturing of Dyestuffs. The pigment and dyestuffs manufactured by the company caters to the raw material requirement of textile, garment, cotton, leather, nylon, paper, wool, ink, wood, plastic and paint industries. The Company concentrate in manufacturing Turquoise Blue Dyestuffs and Pigments. The company has 3 manufacturing facilities situated together at Vatva GIDC in Gujarat. The facilities are spread over 2,739 sq. meters in total area. The company also has its own Ice generation machinery, further it recovers Ammonium Carbonate from its effluent stream which are reused in the plant as well as sold to the Soda Ash Industry reducing wastage giving them incremental revenue. T

