SectorChemicals
Open₹62
Prev. Close₹61.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.2
Day's High₹62.05
Day's Low₹62
52 Week's High₹69.48
52 Week's Low₹49.83
Book Value₹48.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)69.72
P/E55.9
EPS1.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.7
10.3
11.59
7.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.19
37.45
21.48
20
Net Worth
51.89
47.75
33.07
27.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
35.15
46.03
40.2
36.51
yoy growth (%)
-23.62
14.49
10.09
23.78
Raw materials
-17.38
-25.05
-21.84
-18.8
As % of sales
49.45
54.43
54.33
51.49
Employee costs
-3.23
-3.63
-3.63
-3.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.32
3.21
3.03
3.41
Depreciation
-1.4
-1.6
-1.58
-1.17
Tax paid
-0.9
-0.83
-0.79
-0.96
Working capital
1.82
4.11
4.39
2.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.62
14.49
10.09
23.78
Op profit growth
-5.23
7.74
-9.98
45
EBIT growth
-2.69
2.3
-10.09
47.33
Net profit growth
2.21
6.03
-8.45
77.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
50.71
43.99
47.73
35.15
46.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
50.71
43.99
47.73
35.15
46.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.33
3.22
0.4
0.48
0.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Joint Managing Director
Maunal Shantilal Gandhi
Chairman & Joint M.D
Minku Shantilal Gandhi
Independent Director
Hanisha Jinish Patel
Independent Director
Purvi Tapan Trivedi
Non Executive Director
Arjun Maunal Gandhi
Company Secretary
Heli Akash Garala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd
Summary
Ushanti Colour Chem Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ushanti Colour Chem Private Limited in Gujarat on May 12, 1993. Consequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Ushanti Colour Chem Limited on 7th March, 2018. The Company is involved in chemical manufacturing and selling activity and its units located at Vatva, Ahmedabad with having annual installed capacity of 2820 MT. The Company is in the business of manufacturing and trading of Dyestuffs since 1961. The Company manufactures Reactive and Direct Dyestuffs also known as Synthetic Organic Dyes with an integrated production process. Apart from this, the Company also manufactures Copper Phthalocyanine, Blue Crude which are one of the major raw material used for manufacturing of Dyestuffs. The pigment and dyestuffs manufactured by the company caters to the raw material requirement of textile, garment, cotton, leather, nylon, paper, wool, ink, wood, plastic and paint industries. The Company concentrate in manufacturing Turquoise Blue Dyestuffs and Pigments. The company has 3 manufacturing facilities situated together at Vatva GIDC in Gujarat. The facilities are spread over 2,739 sq. meters in total area. The company also has its own Ice generation machinery, further it recovers Ammonium Carbonate from its effluent stream which are reused in the plant as well as sold to the Soda Ash Industry reducing wastage giving them incremental revenue. T
The Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd is ₹69.72 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd is 55.9 and 1.27 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd is ₹49.83 and ₹69.48 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.77%, 3 Years at 3.73%, 1 Year at -3.83%, 6 Month at -2.25%, 3 Month at 9.57% and 1 Month at 3.42%.
