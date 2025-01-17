Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.65
Op profit growth
-5.48
EBIT growth
-3.01
Net profit growth
1.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.78
11.13
EBIT margin
11.14
8.77
Net profit margin
6.86
5.15
RoCE
10.25
RoNW
2.31
RoA
1.58
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.31
3.25
Dividend per share
0
0.2
Cash EPS
1.37
1.05
Book value per share
37.37
34.06
Valuation ratios
P/E
10.84
7.35
P/CEPS
26.09
22.65
P/B
0.96
0.7
EV/EBIDTA
6.58
4.44
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
7.58
Tax payout
-27.17
-26.03
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
96.27
Inventory days
54.67
Creditor days
-35.17
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.5
-4.87
Net debt / equity
0.32
0.3
Net debt / op. profit
1.82
1.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-49.47
-54.43
Employee costs
-9.2
-7.89
Other costs
-27.53
-26.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.