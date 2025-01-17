iifl-logo-icon 1
Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd Key Ratios

66.5
(0.00%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.65

Op profit growth

-5.48

EBIT growth

-3.01

Net profit growth

1.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.78

11.13

EBIT margin

11.14

8.77

Net profit margin

6.86

5.15

RoCE

10.25

RoNW

2.31

RoA

1.58

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.31

3.25

Dividend per share

0

0.2

Cash EPS

1.37

1.05

Book value per share

37.37

34.06

Valuation ratios

P/E

10.84

7.35

P/CEPS

26.09

22.65

P/B

0.96

0.7

EV/EBIDTA

6.58

4.44

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

7.58

Tax payout

-27.17

-26.03

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

96.27

Inventory days

54.67

Creditor days

-35.17

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.5

-4.87

Net debt / equity

0.32

0.3

Net debt / op. profit

1.82

1.48

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-49.47

-54.43

Employee costs

-9.2

-7.89

Other costs

-27.53

-26.53

