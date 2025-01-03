iifl-logo-icon 1
Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

62.05
(0.32%)
Jan 3, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd

Ushanti Colour FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.32

3.21

3.03

3.41

Depreciation

-1.4

-1.6

-1.58

-1.17

Tax paid

-0.9

-0.83

-0.79

-0.96

Working capital

1.82

4.11

4.39

2.89

Other operating items

Operating

2.83

4.88

5.04

4.16

Capital expenditure

1.26

15.57

-8.19

4.87

Free cash flow

4.09

20.45

-3.14

9.03

Equity raised

35.12

30.73

19.05

12.88

Investing

0

0.05

0

0

Financing

7.62

5.07

7.2

11.7

Dividends paid

0

0.18

0

0

Net in cash

46.84

56.48

23.1

33.61

