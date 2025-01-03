Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.32
3.21
3.03
3.41
Depreciation
-1.4
-1.6
-1.58
-1.17
Tax paid
-0.9
-0.83
-0.79
-0.96
Working capital
1.82
4.11
4.39
2.89
Other operating items
Operating
2.83
4.88
5.04
4.16
Capital expenditure
1.26
15.57
-8.19
4.87
Free cash flow
4.09
20.45
-3.14
9.03
Equity raised
35.12
30.73
19.05
12.88
Investing
0
0.05
0
0
Financing
7.62
5.07
7.2
11.7
Dividends paid
0
0.18
0
0
Net in cash
46.84
56.48
23.1
33.61
