|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
35.15
46.03
40.2
36.51
yoy growth (%)
-23.62
14.49
10.09
23.78
Raw materials
-17.38
-25.05
-21.84
-18.8
As % of sales
49.45
54.43
54.33
51.49
Employee costs
-3.23
-3.63
-3.63
-3.26
As % of sales
9.19
7.89
9.04
8.94
Other costs
-9.67
-12.21
-9.96
-9.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.52
26.53
24.78
25.07
Operating profit
4.85
5.12
4.75
5.28
OPM
13.81
11.13
11.83
14.47
Depreciation
-1.4
-1.6
-1.58
-1.17
Interest expense
-0.6
-0.82
-0.91
-0.97
Other income
0.48
0.51
0.77
0.27
Profit before tax
3.32
3.21
3.03
3.41
Taxes
-0.9
-0.83
-0.79
-0.96
Tax rate
-27.07
-26.03
-26.17
-28.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.42
2.37
2.23
2.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.42
2.37
2.23
2.44
yoy growth (%)
2.21
6.03
-8.45
77.48
NPM
6.9
5.15
5.56
6.69
