Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

62.05
(0.32%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

35.15

46.03

40.2

36.51

yoy growth (%)

-23.62

14.49

10.09

23.78

Raw materials

-17.38

-25.05

-21.84

-18.8

As % of sales

49.45

54.43

54.33

51.49

Employee costs

-3.23

-3.63

-3.63

-3.26

As % of sales

9.19

7.89

9.04

8.94

Other costs

-9.67

-12.21

-9.96

-9.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.52

26.53

24.78

25.07

Operating profit

4.85

5.12

4.75

5.28

OPM

13.81

11.13

11.83

14.47

Depreciation

-1.4

-1.6

-1.58

-1.17

Interest expense

-0.6

-0.82

-0.91

-0.97

Other income

0.48

0.51

0.77

0.27

Profit before tax

3.32

3.21

3.03

3.41

Taxes

-0.9

-0.83

-0.79

-0.96

Tax rate

-27.07

-26.03

-26.17

-28.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.42

2.37

2.23

2.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.42

2.37

2.23

2.44

yoy growth (%)

2.21

6.03

-8.45

77.48

NPM

6.9

5.15

5.56

6.69

