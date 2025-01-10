Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.7
10.3
11.59
7.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.19
37.45
21.48
20
Net Worth
51.89
47.75
33.07
27.3
Minority Interest
Debt
5.76
3.93
6.65
10.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
57.65
51.68
39.72
37.76
Fixed Assets
13.81
14.56
20.21
20.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.84
0.05
0.18
0.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.08
0.01
0
Networking Capital
35.87
36.78
19.27
13.29
Inventories
9.2
6.49
7.99
5.92
Inventory Days
61.45
Sundry Debtors
6.71
9.05
10.57
9.38
Debtor Days
97.37
Other Current Assets
26.44
29.16
10.52
3.3
Sundry Creditors
-4.84
-5.44
-7.62
-3.24
Creditor Days
33.63
Other Current Liabilities
-1.64
-2.48
-2.19
-2.07
Cash
0.02
0.22
0.07
4.27
Total Assets
57.64
51.69
39.74
37.76
