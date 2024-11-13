iifl-logo-icon 1
Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd Board Meeting

66.5
(4.72%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Ushanti Colour CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Nov 202429 Nov 2024
Ushanti Colour Chem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Allotment of 535000 Fully paid up Equity Shares Pursuant to Right Issue at the Board meeting held on November 29, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Nov 202419 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Ushanti Colour Chem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Oct 202424 Sep 2024
To consider business matters related to proposed Rights Issue of the Company. Ushanti Colour Chem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Ushanti Colour Chem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 31, 2024.
Board Meeting10 Aug 202410 Aug 2024
Ushanti Colour Chem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024.
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year and the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Ushanti Colour Chem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202425 Jan 2024
Ushanti Colour Chem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 25, 2024.

