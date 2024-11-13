|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|Ushanti Colour Chem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Allotment of 535000 Fully paid up Equity Shares Pursuant to Right Issue at the Board meeting held on November 29, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Ushanti Colour Chem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Oct 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|To consider business matters related to proposed Rights Issue of the Company. Ushanti Colour Chem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Ushanti Colour Chem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 31, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|Ushanti Colour Chem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year and the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Ushanti Colour Chem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|Ushanti Colour Chem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 25, 2024.
