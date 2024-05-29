TO THE MEMBERS OF USHANTI COLOUR CHEM LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of USHANTI COLOUR CHEM LIMITED, which comprise the Bal Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and n to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory informatic

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standa financial statements, give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”) in the manner so reqi and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed u/s 133 of the Act read relevant Rules issued thereunder (as amended) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India;

a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024;

b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date.

c) In the case of the Statement of Cash Flow, of its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) ol Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibil for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Compar accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the et requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirem and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provi basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit o standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit o standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opi on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the presentation of other information and presentation of its re (herein after called as “Board Report”) which comprises various information required under section 134(3) ol companies act, 2013.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statement does not cover the other information and we do not express any of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other inform; and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Fina Statement or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other informa

India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. In conducting our audit, we have taken into account the provision of Act; the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in audit report under the provisions of the Act and Rules made there under.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with the mall relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-A a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on an adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. ;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, we report that:

According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act; and

h) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report and to our best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

(a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has neither declared nor paid dividend during the year as per Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For, DJNV & CO.

Chartered Accountants

Sd/ - CA Shruti C Shah (Partner) Membership No. 175839 UDIN: 24175839BKEFQP8625 Firm Reg. No.0115145W Place: Ahmedabad Date: 29/05/2024

ANNEXURE-A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone

financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

(i) In respect of property, plant & equipment (PPE);

(a)

(A) The company has maintained reasonable records showing full particulars, quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of PPE in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard the size of the Company and the nature of its assets, Pursuant to the program, certain PPE were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds/ registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as property, plant and equipment in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

(d) Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and result of our audit procedures, in our opinion, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect of Inventories:-

(a) In respect of its inventories: The inventory has been physically verified by the Management during the year. In our opinion the frequency of verification, coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. Inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by them as at 31 March 2024 and no material discrepancies were noticed in respect of such confirmations.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of securities of current assets. The discrepancies in quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with the books of accounts, are mentioned in note no 36 of the standalone financial statements.

(iii) (a) During the year the company has not made investments. But the company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans or guarantee to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and other parties details are as follows:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate Amount during the year Rs. 4250 (From 28/02/2022) - Rs. 881.27 -

Subsidiary (UC Colours and Intermediaries Private Limited) Rs. 4250 (From 28/02/2022) - Rs. 881.27 - Others (Directors - Maunal Gandhi and Minku Gandhi) - - Nil -

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Rs. 4250 - Rs.1,962.87 - Subsidiary (UC Colours and Intermediaries Private Limited) Rs. 4250 - Rs. 1666.03 - Others (Directors - Maunal Gandhi and Minku Gandhi) - - Rs. 296.84 -

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions on which loans have been granted and guarantees provided by the company during the year as per the above point are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans, payment of interest has been stipulated and receipts are regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations and based on our audit procedures, there is no overdue amount remains outstanding for more than 90 days as at the year-end.

(e) None of the loan, granted and has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) Company has granted loans repayable on demand to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, and providing guarantees.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedure, the company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vi) The provisions of section 148 (1) of Companies Act, 2013 with regard to maintenance of cost records are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, except for income tax no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, sales tax, wealth tax, goods and service tax, custom duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess were in arrears, as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of income tax or goods and service tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there was no transaction found unrecorded in the books of accounts of the company which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix)

(a) According to the information and explanations and as verified from books of accounts, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or interest thereon to any lender.The details of borrowing are as follow:

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has obtained fresh loans during the year in form of Term loans and funds were utilized for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures applied by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

(x)

(a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized funds raised by way of preferential allotment of convertible equity warrants for the purposes for which they were raised.

(xi)

(a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the company, noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of such case by the management.

(b) To the best of our knowledge and information with us there is no instance of fraud reportable under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As per information and explanation given by management and/or audit committee there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In case of Nidhi Company:

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

(b) Since the company is not Nidhi Company, this clause is also not applicable.

(c) Since the company is not Nidhi Company, this clause is also not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xiv)

(a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the year under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with the directors during the year.

(xvi)

(a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) Company is not a NBFC hence the reporting in this clause is not required.

(c) Company is Non NBFC. Hence the reporting in this clause is not required.

(d) This clause is not applicable to the company as it is not CIC

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and preceeding financial year.

(xviii) There being no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, this clause is not applicable.

(xix) "According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due."

(xx)

(a) This Clause is not applicable to the company as the provisions of section 135 for CSR are not applicable.

(b) This Clause is not applicable to the company as the provisions of section 135 for CSR are not applicable.

For, DJNV & CO. Chartered Accountants Sd/- CA Shruti C Shah (Partner) Membership No. 175839 UDIN: 24175839BKEFQP8625 Firm Reg. No.0115145W : Ahmedabad 29/05/2024

ANNEXURE - B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of USHANTI COLOUR CHEM LIMITED as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed

31st Annual Report 2023-24

under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.