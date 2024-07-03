iifl-logo-icon 1
Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd Share Price

130.5
(-2.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:03:34 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open133.8
  • Day's High133.8
  • 52 Wk High164.4
  • Prev. Close133.75
  • Day's Low127.75
  • 52 Wk Low 85.05
  • Turnover (lac)7.3
  • P/E57.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)189.75
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd Corporate Action

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:23 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.38%

Non-Promoter- 42.61%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.54

14.54

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

48.2

44.86

19.08

13.9

Net Worth

62.74

59.4

22.08

16.9

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Aamer Ahmed Farid

Whole-time Director

Hani Ahmed Farid

Independent Director

Ratnakar Venkappa Rai

Independent Director

Shivani S. Tiwari

Independent Director

Abhishek Agrawal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sabina Bee Qureshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd

Summary

Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Company dated June 16, 1994 with the name Ducol Organics & Colours Private Limited. The Company was converted into Public Company and the name was changed to Ducol Organics And Colours Limited vide Special Resolution passed on June 20, 2022. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion was issued on July 1, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company offers a range of pigment dispersions for various industries like Paints, Inks, Textile, Detergent, Paper, Rubber and Plastics. color solutions for various industries like paints, ink, textile, rubber, plastic, leather, paper, soaps, detergents and FMCG. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of pigment dispersion, preparations, concentrates, paste colorants and master batches. It has a Pan-India customer base, with integrated operations which involves development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of a wide range of dispersion & masterbatches primarily to industries such as paints, ink, textile, rubber, plastic, leather, paper, soaps, detergents and FMCG.Presently, the Company is operating 3 manufacturing units situated near Mumbai out of which 2 units in Taloja MIDC were started in the year 1995. Later on in 2010, it acquired Unit II Phase masterbatch division and commenced their production. The third unit is situated at Mahad, which is in process of getting established with trials currently bein
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd share price today?

The Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹130.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd is ₹189.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd is 57.4 and 3.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd is ₹85.05 and ₹164.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd?

Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 12.49%, 6 Month at -10.92%, 3 Month at 11.60% and 1 Month at -0.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.38 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.62 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

