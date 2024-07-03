Summary

Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Company dated June 16, 1994 with the name Ducol Organics & Colours Private Limited. The Company was converted into Public Company and the name was changed to Ducol Organics And Colours Limited vide Special Resolution passed on June 20, 2022. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion was issued on July 1, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company offers a range of pigment dispersions for various industries like Paints, Inks, Textile, Detergent, Paper, Rubber and Plastics. color solutions for various industries like paints, ink, textile, rubber, plastic, leather, paper, soaps, detergents and FMCG. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of pigment dispersion, preparations, concentrates, paste colorants and master batches. It has a Pan-India customer base, with integrated operations which involves development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of a wide range of dispersion & masterbatches primarily to industries such as paints, ink, textile, rubber, plastic, leather, paper, soaps, detergents and FMCG.Presently, the Company is operating 3 manufacturing units situated near Mumbai out of which 2 units in Taloja MIDC were started in the year 1995. Later on in 2010, it acquired Unit II Phase masterbatch division and commenced their production. The third unit is situated at Mahad, which is in process of getting established with trials currently bein

