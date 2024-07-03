Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹133.8
Prev. Close₹133.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.3
Day's High₹133.8
Day's Low₹127.75
52 Week's High₹164.4
52 Week's Low₹85.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)189.75
P/E57.4
EPS2.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.54
14.54
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.2
44.86
19.08
13.9
Net Worth
62.74
59.4
22.08
16.9
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Aamer Ahmed Farid
Whole-time Director
Hani Ahmed Farid
Independent Director
Ratnakar Venkappa Rai
Independent Director
Shivani S. Tiwari
Independent Director
Abhishek Agrawal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sabina Bee Qureshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd
Summary
Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Company dated June 16, 1994 with the name Ducol Organics & Colours Private Limited. The Company was converted into Public Company and the name was changed to Ducol Organics And Colours Limited vide Special Resolution passed on June 20, 2022. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion was issued on July 1, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company offers a range of pigment dispersions for various industries like Paints, Inks, Textile, Detergent, Paper, Rubber and Plastics. color solutions for various industries like paints, ink, textile, rubber, plastic, leather, paper, soaps, detergents and FMCG. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of pigment dispersion, preparations, concentrates, paste colorants and master batches. It has a Pan-India customer base, with integrated operations which involves development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of a wide range of dispersion & masterbatches primarily to industries such as paints, ink, textile, rubber, plastic, leather, paper, soaps, detergents and FMCG.Presently, the Company is operating 3 manufacturing units situated near Mumbai out of which 2 units in Taloja MIDC were started in the year 1995. Later on in 2010, it acquired Unit II Phase masterbatch division and commenced their production. The third unit is situated at Mahad, which is in process of getting established with trials currently bein
The Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹130.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd is ₹189.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd is 57.4 and 3.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd is ₹85.05 and ₹164.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 12.49%, 6 Month at -10.92%, 3 Month at 11.60% and 1 Month at -0.89%.
