iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd Company Summary

126.5
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd Summary

Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Company dated June 16, 1994 with the name Ducol Organics & Colours Private Limited. The Company was converted into Public Company and the name was changed to Ducol Organics And Colours Limited vide Special Resolution passed on June 20, 2022. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion was issued on July 1, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company offers a range of pigment dispersions for various industries like Paints, Inks, Textile, Detergent, Paper, Rubber and Plastics. color solutions for various industries like paints, ink, textile, rubber, plastic, leather, paper, soaps, detergents and FMCG. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of pigment dispersion, preparations, concentrates, paste colorants and master batches. It has a Pan-India customer base, with integrated operations which involves development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of a wide range of dispersion & masterbatches primarily to industries such as paints, ink, textile, rubber, plastic, leather, paper, soaps, detergents and FMCG.Presently, the Company is operating 3 manufacturing units situated near Mumbai out of which 2 units in Taloja MIDC were started in the year 1995. Later on in 2010, it acquired Unit II Phase masterbatch division and commenced their production. The third unit is situated at Mahad, which is in process of getting established with trials currently being conducted. It has installed ETP system which includes Primary, Secondary and Tertiary chemical neutralisation, which involves MBBR technology.The Company came out with a Public Issue in January, 2023 by raising Rs. 31.5 crores through Fresh Issue and issuing 40,40,000 Equity Shares.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.