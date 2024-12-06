Board Meeting 17 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

Ducol Organics And Colours Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 17, 2024.

Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

To consider Fund Raising Ducol Organics And Colours Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/12/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

DUCOL ORGANICS AND COLOURS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 11-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . Ducol Organics And Colours Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

To consider other business matters Ducol Organics And Colours Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

To consider dividend Ducol Organics And Colours Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 14, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 0.50 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024