Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd Board Meeting

128.6
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Ducol Organics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Dec 202417 Dec 2024
Ducol Organics And Colours Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 17, 2024.
Board Meeting6 Dec 20243 Dec 2024
To consider Fund Raising Ducol Organics And Colours Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/12/2024)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
DUCOL ORGANICS AND COLOURS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 11-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . Ducol Organics And Colours Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting15 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
To consider other business matters Ducol Organics And Colours Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
To consider dividend Ducol Organics And Colours Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 14, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 0.50 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Ducol Organics And Colours Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)

