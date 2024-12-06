|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 Dec 2024
|17 Dec 2024
|Ducol Organics And Colours Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 17, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|6 Dec 2024
|3 Dec 2024
|To consider Fund Raising Ducol Organics And Colours Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|DUCOL ORGANICS AND COLOURS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 11-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . Ducol Organics And Colours Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|To consider other business matters Ducol Organics And Colours Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|To consider dividend Ducol Organics And Colours Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 14, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 0.50 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Ducol Organics And Colours Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
