Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.54
14.54
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.2
44.86
19.08
13.9
Net Worth
62.74
59.4
22.08
16.9
Minority Interest
Debt
20.36
12.8
19.92
16.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.54
1.92
1.62
1.58
Total Liabilities
84.64
74.12
43.62
35.05
Fixed Assets
34.93
28.65
22.57
20.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.87
0.41
0.39
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
21.43
16.87
18.74
12.59
Inventories
19.79
20.91
18.81
17.63
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
12.2
9.97
16.83
9.77
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.9
2.67
3.51
7.25
Sundry Creditors
-10.4
-13.16
-17.77
-20.27
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.06
-3.52
-2.64
-1.79
Cash
27.41
28.18
1.92
2.31
Total Assets
84.64
74.11
43.62
35.04
