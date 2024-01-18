|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|-
|0.5
|5
|Final
|Ducol Organics And Colours Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 14, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 0.50 per equity share. Ducol Organics And Colours Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 06-Sep-2024 to 13-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.