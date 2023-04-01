To,

The Members,

Ducol Organics And Colours Limited,

Your directors are pleased to present the 30th Annual Report of the business and operations of your Company Ducol Organics And Colours Limited (hereinafter referred to as the said "Company" or "DUCOL") accompanied with Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024. The standalone performance of the Company has been consider whenever required.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

The summarized financial performance for the financial year under review compared to the previous financial year is given here-in-below:

[Amounts in Lakhs]

Current Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 Previous Financial Year ended on March 31, 2023 Revenue from Operations 7540.50 90,73.30 Other Income 360.74 70.69 Total Revenue 7901.25 9143.99 Less: Total Expenditure 6879.28 7872.63 (Excluding Depreciation, Finance Costs, and Taxes) Profit / (Loss) before Depreciation, Finance cost & Tax 1021.96 1271.36 Less: Depreciation and amortization 237.41 137.95 Less: Finance Cost 178.32 180.65 Profit before Tax 606.24 952.76 Less: Provision for Tax 163.32 341.56 (Including for prior year and deferred tax) Profit after Tax 442.91 611.20 Earnings per equity share - Basic and diluted 3.05 4.20

2. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

The Companys total revenue from operations decreased by 16.89"% at Rs.75.41 crores (previous year Rs.90.73 crores) and Net Profit after Tax decreased by 27.53"% at 4.43 crores (previous year Rs.6.11 crores)

3. STATE OF AFFAIRS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK:

Your company has proactively initiated measures to navigate these challenges and drive growth. Key focus areas include optimizing supply chain efficiencies, expanding capacities, fostering innovation through the development of new products, and strengthening marketing and operational capabilities. By addressing these areas strategically, your company is poised to overcome obstacles and thrive in the evolving business landscape of 2024-25.

4. DIVIDEND AND RESERVES

Your directors have pleasure in recommending payment of dividend 0.50/- being 5% per share on Equity Shares of 10/- for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. This will absorb a total cash outflow of 72.70 Lacs The dividend, if approved, will be paid to those members whose names shall appear on the Register of Members /

List of Beneficiaries as on, 5th September 2024.

During the financial year under review, the Company has not transferred any amount to the General Reserve.

5. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF THE BUSINESS OF THE COMPANY

During the financial year under review, there has been no change in the nature of the business of the Company.

6. INITIAL PUBLIC OFFER ("IPO") AND LISTING:

During the year under review, the company has not issued any securities and therefore there is no change in the share capital of the company.

As on March 31, 2024, the authorized capital of the company was INR 15,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Fifteen Crores only) divided into 1,50,00,000 (One crore fifty Lacs only) Equity Shares of INR 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten Only) each.

Further, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company was INR 14,54,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Fourteen Crores Fifty-Four Lacs only) divided into 1,45,40,000 (One Crore Forty -Five Lacs Forty Thousand Only) Equity Shares of INR 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten Only) each.

7. INVESTORS EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND ("IEPF") RELATED INFORMATION:

Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), read with the IEPF Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (the Rules), provides that, all unpaid or unclaimed dividends shall be transferred by the Company to the IEPF Authority established by the Government of India after the completion of seven years. Further, according to the said IEPF Rules, the shares on which dividend remains unpaid or unclaimed by the shareholders for seven consecutive years or more shall also be transferred to the Demat account of the IEPF Authority.

The details of unpaid and unclaimed dividends lying with the Company as on March 31, 2024 are uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed through the link https://www.ducol.com/

Adhering to the various requirements set out in the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended, the Company has, during financial years 2023-24 transferred to the Unclaimed Dividend Account all the shares in respect of which has been remained unpaid or unclaimed. Details of shares so far transferred to the Unclaimed Dividend Account are available on the website of the Company and the same can be accessed through the link: https://www.ducol.com/.

Members may note that shares as well as unclaimed dividends transferred to IEPF Authority can be claimed back from the IEPF Authority.

Last date to claim Unclaimed/Unpaid Dividends before transfer to IEPF for the Financial Year 2022-23, are as under; Statement of Unclaimed Dividend for the F.Y 2022-23

Name of Shareholders Address Number of Equity Shares held Amount (INR) Tentative Due Date for Transfer in IEPF Mr. David Edward C O Aashish Poredi National P Post Post 1600 950 25th September, 2029 Wilde Box 5822 Sharjah UAE 999999 Mr. Mathews Mathew 202 Bethel Cross Road No 3, IC Colony, 1600 1200 25th September, 2029 Kakkudimannil Borivali West, Mumbai - 400 103 Mr. Mudit Trivedi A 1 First Floor, Parsvnath Par Mohan 6400 4800 25th September, 2029 26 Nagar, Ghaziabad 201007 Mr. Naveen Chokkakula Rly Qr No 2, F2 Unit 8, Old Settlement Dt Midnapur W Kharagpur 721301 1600 1200 25th September, 2029 Mr. Haresh Parchani 36 Tollygunge Circular Road Near Mahabirtala Petrol Pump, Kolkata 700053 1600 1200 25th September, 2029 GRAND TOTAL 12800 9350

The last date for claiming unclaimed dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 is 25th September, 2029.

8. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT.

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and up to the date of this report.

9. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS.

The Management Discussion and Analysis as required in terms of the Listing Regulations is annexed to the report as "Annexure I" and is incorporated herein by reference and forms an integral part of this report.

10. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

• Appointments or Re-appointment and Cessation of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

1. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Act, Mr. Hani Ahmed Farid (holding DIN: 00711968) retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends the said reappointment for shareholders approval.

2. Mrs. Manisha Agrawal has resigned from the post of CFO w.e.f. July 31, 2024. The Board appreciated the work done by her during her tenure.

As on 31st March, 2024, the following were Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Section 203 of the Act.

Sr. No. Name of KMP Designation 1. Mr. Aamer Ahmed Farid Managing Director 2. Mr. Hani Ahmed Farid Whole Time Director 3. Ms. Sabina Qureshi Company Secretary & Compliance Officer 4. *Mrs. Manisha Agrawal Chief Financial Officer Resigned w.e.f. July 31, 2024

11. SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: BOARD EVALUATION & DISCUSSIONS WITH INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to paragraph VII of Schedule IV, in terms of Section 149 (8) of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 (3) & (4) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements, 2015, the Boards policy is to regularly have separate meetings with Independent Directors, to update them on all business-related issues, new initiatives and changes in the industry specific market scenario. At such meetings, the Executive Directors and other Members of the Management make presentations on relevant issues.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Agreement/SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its committees. The Directors expressed satisfaction with the evaluation process.

12. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received the necessary declaration from each Independent Director in accordance with Section 149(7) of the Act and Regulations 16(1)(b) and 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, that he/she meets the criteria of independence as laid out in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulations 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

In the opinion of the Board, there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as Independent Directors of the Company and the Board is satisfied of the integrity, expertise, and experience (including proficiency in terms of Section 150(1) of the Act and applicable rules thereunder) of all Independent Directors on the Board. Further in terms of Section 150 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended, Independent Directors of the Company have included their names in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

13. COMPOSITION OF BOARD, NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS & ITS POLICY:

The existing policy is having a blend of appropriate combination of executive, non-executive and independent directors to maintain the independence of the Board and separate its functions of governance and management. As of March 31, 2024, the Board had 5 (Five) members, consisting of 2 (Two) executive directors, 01(One) non-executive & independent director of the board is a woman and 2 (Two) Independent directors. Dates for Board Meetings are well decided in advance and communicated to the Board and the intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Agreement. The information as required under Regulation 17(7) read with Schedule II Part A of the LODR is made available to the Board. The agenda and explanatory notes are sent to the Board in advance. The Board periodically reviews compliance reports of all laws applicable to the Company. The Board meets at least once a quarter to review the quarterly financial results and other items on the agenda and also on the occasion of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Shareholders. Additional meetings are held, when necessary.

Further, Committees of the Board usually meet on the same day of formal Board Meeting, or whenever the need arises for transacting business. The recommendations of the Committees are placed before the Board for necessary approval and noting.

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company held 05 (Five) board meetings of the Board of Directors as per Section 173 of Companies Act, 2013 which is summarized below. The provisions of Companies Act, 2013 was adhered to while considering the time gap between two meetings.

Sr No. Dates of Meeting Board Strength No. of Directors Present 1. 08-05-2023 5 5 2. 19-05-2023 5 5 3. 24-08-2023 5 5 4. 06-11-2023 5 5 5. 12-02-2024 5 5

Sr.no Name of Directors Ms. Shivani Tiwari Mr. Ratnakar V. Rai Mr. Abhishek Agrawal Designation as on March 31,2024 1 12, February, 2024 Independent Director Y Independent Director Y Independent Director Y

Attendance details of Directors for the year ended March 31, 2024 are given below:

Name of the Directors Category No. of Board Meetings attended

Mr. Aamer Ahmed Farid Managing Director 5 Mr. Hani Ahmed Farid Whole-time Director 5 Mr. Ratnakar Venkappa Rai Independent Director 5 Mr. Shivani Shivshankar Tiwari Independent Director 5 Mr. Abhishek Agrawal Independent Director 5

14. FORMATION OF THE COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

COMPOSITION AND NUMBER OF MEETING OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE:

Your Company has formed an Audit Committee pursuant to Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 18 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. All members of the Audit Committee are Independent Director possess strong knowledge of accounting and financial management.

During the year ended 31st March, 2024, 04 (Four) meetings of the Committee were held the dates of which are 8th May, 2023, 19th May, 2023, 24th August, 2023, 6th November, 2023 And 12th February, 2024.

Details of Composition of the Committee:

Sr. No Name of Director Position in Committee No. of Meetings Attended 1 Mr. Ratnakar Venkappa Rai Chairperson,Independent Director 05 2 Ms. Shivani Tiwari Member,Independent Director 05 3 Mr.Abhishek Agrawal Member,Independent Director 05

The primary objective of the Audit Committee is to monitor and provide an effective supervision of the Managements financial reporting process, to ensure accurate and timely disclosures, with the highest levels of transparency, integrity and quality of financial reporting. The Committee oversees the work carried out in the financial reporting process by the Management, the statutory auditor and notes the processes and safeguards employed by each of them.

COMPOSITION OF THE NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

Pursuant to Section 177 read with Regulation 19 of Securities Exchange Board of India (listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) 2015, your Company has formed a Nomination & Remuneration Committee to lay down norms for identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, recommend to the Board their appointment and removal and shall specify the manner for effective evaluation of performance of Board, its committees and individual directors to be carried out either by the Board, by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee or by an independent external agency and review its implementation and compliance.

Furthermore, Nomination& remuneration committee look after remuneration payable to directors, key managerial personnel and senior management.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall formulate the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board a policy, relating to the remuneration for the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees determination of qualified Directors for induction in the board remuneration of the executive as well as non-executive directors and executives at all levels of the Company.

The Nomination & Remuneration committee has been assigned to approve and settle the remuneration package with optimum blending of monetary and non-monetary outlay.

During the year ended 31st March, 2024, 02 (Two) meeting of the Committee were held on 24th August, 2023 and 6th November, 2023.

Details of the Composition of the Committee and attendance during the year are as under:

Sr. No Name of Director Category No. of Meetings Attended 1 Mr. Ratnakar Venkappa Rai Chairperson, Independent Director 02 2 Miss Shivani Tiwari Member, Independent Director 02 3 Mr. Abhishek Agrawal Member, Independent Director 02

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members.

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee is authorized to decide Remuneration to Executive Directors. The Remuneration structure comprises of Salary and Perquisites. Salary is paid to Executive Directors within the Salary grade approved by the Members.

The Nomination & Remuneration committee has been assigned to approve and settle the remuneration package with optimum blending of monetary and non-monetary outlay.

In terms of requirements prescribed under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Nomination and Remuneration Policy inter-alia providing the terms for appointment and payment of remuneration to Directors and Key Managerial Personnel.

The policy is available on our website https://www.ducol.com.

During the year under review, the details of remuneration paid to Directors and Key Managerial Personnel are as under:

Nomination and Remuneration Policy

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The Board of Directors is authorized to decide Remuneration to Executive Directors. The Remuneration structure comprises of Salary and Perquisites. Salary is paid to Executive Directors within the Salary grade approved by the Members. The Nomination & Remuneration committee has been assigned to approve and settle the remuneration package with optimum blending of monetary and non-monetary outlay.

In terms of requirements prescribed under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Nomination and Remuneration Policy inter-alia providing the terms for appointment and payment of remuneration to Directors and Key Managerial Personnel.

During the year, there have been no changes to the Policy. The same is annexed to this report as "Annexure II” and is available on our website www.ducol.com.

COMPOSITION OF THE STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

Pursuant to Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 20 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Committee reviews Shareholders/ Investor s complaints. This Committee is also empowered to consider and resolve the grievance of other stakeholders of the Company including security holders.

During the year ended 31st March, 2024, 02 (Two) meetings of the Committee were held, the dates of which are19th May, 2023 and 6th November, 2023.

Sr. No Name of Director Category No. of Meetings Attended 1 Mr. Ratnakar Venkappa Rai Chairman, Non- Executive Director 02 2 Miss Shivani Tiwari Member, Independent Director 02 3 Mr. Abhishek Agrawal Member, Independent Director 02 4 Mr. Aamer Ahmed Farid Member, Managing Director 02

Details of the composition of the Committee and attendance during the year are as under:

The details of complaints received and resolved during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 are given in the Table below. The complaints relate to non-receipt of annual report, dividend, share transfers, other investor grievances, etc.

Details of complaints received and resolved during the Financial Year 2023-24:

Particulars Number of Compliant Opening as on April 1, 2023 - Received during the year - Resolved during the year - Closing as on March 31, 2024 -

Sr.No. Name of Directors and KMP Designation Remuneration per annum (In Lakhs.) 1 Mr. Aamer Ahmed Farid Whole-time Director 84.00/- 2 Mr. Hani Ahmed Farid Whole-time Director 78.00/- 3. Mrs. Manisha Agrawal Chief Financial Officer 4.63/- 4. Ms. Sabina Qureshi Company secretary 5.82/-

15. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) & 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirm that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) the directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

16. CODE FOR PROHIBITION OF INSIDER TRADING

Your Company has adopted the Internal Code of conduct for Regulating, monitoring and reporting of trades by Designated persons under the Securities Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 ("Code”) for prohibition of insider trading in the securities of the DUCOL to curb the practice for dealing in the securities while having Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("UPSI”) by the Insiders of the Company.

The Code, inter alia, prohibits dealing in securities by insiders while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information. The said Code has been amended, from time to time, to give effect to the various notifications/circulars of Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI”) with respect to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Your Company has also formulated and adopted the Policy and Procedures for inquiry in case of leak or suspected leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information [Under Regulation 9A (5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prevention of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015].

17. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016 in respect of employees of the Company, is enclosed as "Annexure III” and forms an integral part of this report.

Further, as per the provisions specified in Chapter XIII of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016, none of the employees of the Company are in receipt of remuneration exceeding 1,02,00,000/- per annum, if employed for whole of the year or 8,50,000/- per month if employed for part of the year.

18. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Notification dated 28th August, 2020 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as published in the Gazette of India on 28th August, 2020, the details forming part of the extract of Annual Return in Form MGT-9 is not required to be annexed herewith to this report. However, the Annual Return will be made available at the website of the Company at: www.ducol.com.

19. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any subsidiary / Associate company and has not entered into a joint venture with any other company.

20. STATUTORY AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

The Members of the Company at the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on September 26,2023 approved the appointment M/s Choudhary Choudhary& Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 002910C), and they were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office till the conclusion of the 34th Annual General Meeting.

The Independent Auditors Report for fiscal year 2024 provided by Messer Choudhary Choudhary & Co, Chartered Accountants does not contain any qualification, reservation, or adverse remark. The Independent Auditors Report is integrated in the 30th Annual Report.

21. SECRETARIAL AUDIT:

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act,2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, made there under, mandate the company to have Company Secretary in practice for furnishing secretarial audit report. Accordingly, M/s Deep Shukla & Associates has been appointed as Secretarial Auditors of the Company. The Board of Directors of your company has already appointed Messrs Deep Shukla & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Mumbai, a peer-reviewed firm, to act as the Secretarial Auditor. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, as required under Section 204 of the Act.

The Secretarial Auditors Report for fiscal 2024 does not contain any qualification, reservation, or adverse remark. The Secretarial Auditors Report is enclosed as Annexure IV to the Boards report, which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

22. INTERNAL AUDIT & CONTROLS:

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statement. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was noticed.

The Audit Committee of the Board periodically reviews the internal control systems with the management and Statutory Auditors.

Further, M/s. A.P & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 100040W) acting as an Internal Auditor of the Company for a term of five (5) years i.e., from Financial Year 2022-23 to 2026-27.

23. EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION PLAN:

Your Company has not provided stock options to any employee.

24. VIGIL MECHANISM:

In pursuant to the provisions of sections 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.ducol. com. The employees of the Company are made aware of the said policy at the time of joining the Company.

25. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company does not fall under the ambit of top 1000 listed entities, determined on the basis of market capitalisation as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, compliance under Regulation 21 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable. However, the Company has laid down the procedure to inform the Board about the risk assessment and minimization procedures. These procedures are reviewed by the Board annually to ensure that there is timely identification and assessment of risks, measures to mitigate them, and mechanisms for their proper and timely monitoring and reporting.

26. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

Your Company is committed to achieving and adhering to the highest standards of Corporate Governance. However, the provisions of Corporate Governance are not applicable to the Company pursuant to Regulation read with Regulation 15(2)(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

However, your Company undertakes that when the above said provision is applicable to the Company the same will be duly complied with in the period of 6 months.

27. DEPOSITS:

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any fixed deposits during the year under review under Section 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. There are no unclaimed deposits, unclaimed / unpaid interest, refunds due to the deposit holders or to be deposited to the Investor Education and Protection Fund as on March 31, 2024.

28. LOANS & GUARANTEES:

During the year under review, the Company has not provided any loan, guarantee, security or made any investment covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, to any person or other body corporate.

29. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

Related party transactions, if any, that were entered into during the period ended March 31, 2024, were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationships or transactions vis-a-vis the Company.

The details of the related party transactions as per Indian Accounting Standard 24 are set out in Note No. 36 to the Significant Accounting policies part of this report.

30. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE:

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

(a) Conservation of Energy:

The use of energy is being optimized through improved operational methods. Continuous efforts are being made to optimize and conserve energy by improvement in production process. Even though its operations are not energy-intensive, significant measures are taken to reduce energy consumption by using energy-efficient equipment. The Company regularly reviews power consumption patterns in its all locations and implements requisite improvements/changes in the process in order to optimize energy/ power consumption and thereby achieve cost savings.

Steps taken for utilizing alternate sources of energy;

The Company has not made any investment for utilizing alternate source of energy.

Capital investment on energy conservation equipment;

The Company has taken adequate measures to conserve energy by way of optimizing usage of power.

(b) Absorption of Technology:

The efforts made towards technology absorption:

In this era of competition, in order to maintain and increase the number of clients and customers, we need to provide the best quality services to our clients and customers at a minimum cost, which is not possible without innovation, and adapting to the latest technology available in the market for providing the services.

The Company has not imported any technology during the year under review;

The Company has not expended any expenditure towards Research and Development during the year under review.

Foreign exchange earnings and outgo (Rs Lakhs)

Particulars Year ended 31 March 2024 Year ended 31 March 2023 Earning in Foreign Exchange 870.22 558.90 Expenditure in Foreign Currency CIF Value of Import Purchase 234.70 796.34 Foreign Travelling Expenses 23.20 5.95

31. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The Company is committed to discharging its social responsibility as a good corporate citizen.

Pursuant to the section 135 of the act, the Board has recommended, a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy (CSR Policy) indicating the activities to be undertaken by the Company. The CSR Policy is displayed on the website of the Company at www.ducol.com. Report on CSR activities undertaken by the Company is appended to this report as Annexure - V.

32. COST AUDIT / COST RECORDS:

As per the Cost Audit Orders and in terms of the provisions of Section 148 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, Cost Audit is not applicable to our Company. However, in accordance with the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act, read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, the Company has maintained cost records.

33. OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. During the year ended 31st March 2024, Company has not received any complaint of harassment.

34. LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGE:

32

The shares of the Company were listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited on Small, Medium Enterprise ("SME”) on Thursday, January 19, 2023 only.

35. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has in place proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of the applicable secretarial standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

36. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts / Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

37. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

During the year under review there were no material changes which would affect the financial position of the Company.

38. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

The Directors would like to thank all shareholders, customers, bankers, suppliers and everybody else with whose help, cooperation and hard work, the Company is able to achieve the results. The Directors would also like to place on record their appreciation of the dedicated efforts put in by the employees of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS DUCOL ORGANICS AND COLOURS LIMITED

Sd/- Sd/- AAMER AHMED FARID HANI AHMED FARID MANAGING DIRECTOR WHOLE TIME DIRECTOR (DIN: 00711705) (DIN: 00711968)

PLACE: MUMBAI DATE: 14th AUGUST, 2024

Registered Address:

Office No 302, Express Building, 14-E Road, Churchgate, Mumbai 400020