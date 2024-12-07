An Extraordinary General Meeting of the company to be convened on tuesday, December31, 2024 at 12 Noon. Ducol Organics And Colours Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/12/2024) DUCOL ORGANICS AND COLOURS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 31-Dec-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/12/2024)