SectorChemicals
Open₹762
Prev. Close₹758.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,244.55
Day's High₹768.2
Day's Low₹740.75
52 Week's High₹769.9
52 Week's Low₹434.95
Book Value₹342.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,214.17
P/E13.71
EPS55.33
Divi. Yield1.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
90.37
90.24
95.35
95.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,879.67
3,843.64
2,856.64
2,406.81
Net Worth
2,970.04
3,933.88
2,951.99
2,501.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
3,778.36
2,823.09
3,256.01
3,371.18
yoy growth (%)
33.83
-13.29
-3.41
16.98
Raw materials
-1,686.93
-1,265.42
-1,421.82
-1,451.86
As % of sales
44.64
44.82
43.66
43.06
Employee costs
-152.94
-172.46
-188.36
-200.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
811.94
422.4
504.47
541.11
Depreciation
-116.78
-133.19
-130.51
-116.29
Tax paid
-212.5
-112.42
-97.97
-180.08
Working capital
98.32
-101.78
44.37
203.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.83
-13.29
-3.41
16.98
Op profit growth
58.51
-15.95
-4.34
25.55
EBIT growth
70.79
-17.67
-6.7
23.68
Net profit growth
104.5
-23.74
12.59
-0.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,446.54
4,550.89
3,052.14
2,491.19
3,305.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,446.54
4,550.89
3,052.14
2,491.19
3,305.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
271.57
135.14
214.06
26.73
17.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anurag Dalmia
Executive Director
Neelabh Dalmia
Managing Director
R S Jalan
Vice President & CS
Bhuwneshwar Mishra
Director (Finance) & CFO
Raman Chopra
Independent Director
Vijaylaxmi Joshi
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Manoj Vaish
Independent Director
Ravindra Singh
Summary
GHCL Limited is among one of Indias leading manufacturers of Soda Ash (Anhydrous Sodium Carbonate). It manufacture 60,000 MTPA of refined Sodium bicarbonate or Baking Soda, which is marketed under brand name - LION. It finds application as a food additive, animal nutritive, plating and dyeing agent. It has captive limestone mines at Sutrapada, Veraval and Talala Taluka in Gujarat. These mines produce an average of 45 MTPD to 500 MTPD of chemical grade limestone through semi-mechanized mining technologies.GHCL LTD (formerly Gujarat Heavy Chemicals Limited) was promoted in October 14th, 1983 in the joint sector by the GIIC and the Dalmias, through their companies - GTC Industries and Dalmia Dairy Corporation. The Company is engaged in primarily two business segments consisting of Inorganic Chemicals (mainly manufacture and sale of Soda Ash) and Home Textile division (comprising of yarn manufacturing, weaving, processing and cutting & sewing of home textiles products). The company also has presence in edible salt. GHCL is a leading Indian producer of soda ash. The company supplies soda ash to Hindustan Unilever Limited, Ghari Group, P&G, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Fena Group, HNG Group, Gujarat Guardian Limited, Gujarat Borosil Limited, Piramal Glass Limited, Gold Plus Glass Industries Limited and Phillips among others. The companys Soda Ash plant has a capacity of 9.75 lacs tpa.GHCL has integrated textile manufacturing facilities centring around Spinning on one hand with 1.76 L
The GHCL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹753.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GHCL Ltd is ₹7214.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GHCL Ltd is 13.71 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GHCL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GHCL Ltd is ₹434.95 and ₹769.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GHCL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.22%, 3 Years at 28.84%, 1 Year at 25.84%, 6 Month at 33.94%, 3 Month at 13.49% and 1 Month at 17.59%.
