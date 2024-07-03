Summary

GHCL Limited is among one of Indias leading manufacturers of Soda Ash (Anhydrous Sodium Carbonate). It manufacture 60,000 MTPA of refined Sodium bicarbonate or Baking Soda, which is marketed under brand name - LION. It finds application as a food additive, animal nutritive, plating and dyeing agent. It has captive limestone mines at Sutrapada, Veraval and Talala Taluka in Gujarat. These mines produce an average of 45 MTPD to 500 MTPD of chemical grade limestone through semi-mechanized mining technologies.GHCL LTD (formerly Gujarat Heavy Chemicals Limited) was promoted in October 14th, 1983 in the joint sector by the GIIC and the Dalmias, through their companies - GTC Industries and Dalmia Dairy Corporation. The Company is engaged in primarily two business segments consisting of Inorganic Chemicals (mainly manufacture and sale of Soda Ash) and Home Textile division (comprising of yarn manufacturing, weaving, processing and cutting & sewing of home textiles products). The company also has presence in edible salt. GHCL is a leading Indian producer of soda ash. The company supplies soda ash to Hindustan Unilever Limited, Ghari Group, P&G, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Fena Group, HNG Group, Gujarat Guardian Limited, Gujarat Borosil Limited, Piramal Glass Limited, Gold Plus Glass Industries Limited and Phillips among others. The companys Soda Ash plant has a capacity of 9.75 lacs tpa.GHCL has integrated textile manufacturing facilities centring around Spinning on one hand with 1.76 L

