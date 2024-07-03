iifl-logo-icon 1
GHCL Ltd Share Price

753.4
(-0.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:55 AM

  • Open762
  • Day's High768.2
  • 52 Wk High769.9
  • Prev. Close758.5
  • Day's Low740.75
  • 52 Wk Low 434.95
  • Turnover (lac)2,244.55
  • P/E13.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value342.62
  • EPS55.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,214.17
  • Div. Yield1.58
No Records Found

GHCL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

762

Prev. Close

758.5

Turnover(Lac.)

2,244.55

Day's High

768.2

Day's Low

740.75

52 Week's High

769.9

52 Week's Low

434.95

Book Value

342.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,214.17

P/E

13.71

EPS

55.33

Divi. Yield

1.58

GHCL Ltd Corporate Action

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 May, 2024

arrow

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12

Record Date: 01 Jul, 2024

arrow

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

GHCL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

GHCL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.75%

Foreign: 5.75%

Indian: 13.28%

Non-Promoter- 35.51%

Institutions: 35.51%

Non-Institutions: 45.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GHCL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

90.37

90.24

95.35

95.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,879.67

3,843.64

2,856.64

2,406.81

Net Worth

2,970.04

3,933.88

2,951.99

2,501.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

3,778.36

2,823.09

3,256.01

3,371.18

yoy growth (%)

33.83

-13.29

-3.41

16.98

Raw materials

-1,686.93

-1,265.42

-1,421.82

-1,451.86

As % of sales

44.64

44.82

43.66

43.06

Employee costs

-152.94

-172.46

-188.36

-200.91

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

811.94

422.4

504.47

541.11

Depreciation

-116.78

-133.19

-130.51

-116.29

Tax paid

-212.5

-112.42

-97.97

-180.08

Working capital

98.32

-101.78

44.37

203.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.83

-13.29

-3.41

16.98

Op profit growth

58.51

-15.95

-4.34

25.55

EBIT growth

70.79

-17.67

-6.7

23.68

Net profit growth

104.5

-23.74

12.59

-0.95

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,446.54

4,550.89

3,052.14

2,491.19

3,305.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,446.54

4,550.89

3,052.14

2,491.19

3,305.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

271.57

135.14

214.06

26.73

17.6

GHCL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GHCL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anurag Dalmia

Executive Director

Neelabh Dalmia

Managing Director

R S Jalan

Vice President & CS

Bhuwneshwar Mishra

Director (Finance) & CFO

Raman Chopra

Independent Director

Vijaylaxmi Joshi

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Manoj Vaish

Independent Director

Ravindra Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GHCL Ltd

Summary

GHCL Limited is among one of Indias leading manufacturers of Soda Ash (Anhydrous Sodium Carbonate). It manufacture 60,000 MTPA of refined Sodium bicarbonate or Baking Soda, which is marketed under brand name - LION. It finds application as a food additive, animal nutritive, plating and dyeing agent. It has captive limestone mines at Sutrapada, Veraval and Talala Taluka in Gujarat. These mines produce an average of 45 MTPD to 500 MTPD of chemical grade limestone through semi-mechanized mining technologies.GHCL LTD (formerly Gujarat Heavy Chemicals Limited) was promoted in October 14th, 1983 in the joint sector by the GIIC and the Dalmias, through their companies - GTC Industries and Dalmia Dairy Corporation. The Company is engaged in primarily two business segments consisting of Inorganic Chemicals (mainly manufacture and sale of Soda Ash) and Home Textile division (comprising of yarn manufacturing, weaving, processing and cutting & sewing of home textiles products). The company also has presence in edible salt. GHCL is a leading Indian producer of soda ash. The company supplies soda ash to Hindustan Unilever Limited, Ghari Group, P&G, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Fena Group, HNG Group, Gujarat Guardian Limited, Gujarat Borosil Limited, Piramal Glass Limited, Gold Plus Glass Industries Limited and Phillips among others. The companys Soda Ash plant has a capacity of 9.75 lacs tpa.GHCL has integrated textile manufacturing facilities centring around Spinning on one hand with 1.76 L
Company FAQs

What is the GHCL Ltd share price today?

The GHCL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹753.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of GHCL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GHCL Ltd is ₹7214.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GHCL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GHCL Ltd is 13.71 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GHCL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GHCL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GHCL Ltd is ₹434.95 and ₹769.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GHCL Ltd?

GHCL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.22%, 3 Years at 28.84%, 1 Year at 25.84%, 6 Month at 33.94%, 3 Month at 13.49% and 1 Month at 17.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GHCL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GHCL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 19.04 %
Institutions - 35.51 %
Public - 45.45 %

