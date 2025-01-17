Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.28
-12.25
-1.08
14.45
Op profit growth
53.9
-12.61
-4.13
25.28
EBIT growth
65.05
-13.77
-6.62
23.22
Net profit growth
98.3
-17.77
13.13
-1.61
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.91
21.93
22.02
22.72
EBIT margin
23.14
18.26
18.58
19.69
Net profit margin
17.11
11.24
12
10.49
RoCE
22.76
14.71
17.07
19.52
RoNW
5.95
3.51
4.86
4.95
RoA
4.2
2.26
2.75
2.6
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
68.18
34.32
41.75
35.76
Dividend per share
15
5.5
3
5
Cash EPS
55.57
20.28
27.93
23.83
Book value per share
309.1
261.46
226.17
196.42
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.54
6.29
1.99
6.48
P/CEPS
9.25
10.65
2.98
9.73
P/B
1.66
0.82
0.36
1.18
EV/EBIDTA
5.8
4.4
2.66
4.75
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-26.2
-25.64
-19.8
-33.93
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
22.11
31.63
31.19
28.36
Inventory days
82.48
97.79
86.09
76.75
Creditor days
-49.92
-67.76
-62.4
-59.49
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-13.75
-5.8
-5.12
-5.16
Net debt / equity
0.18
0.29
0.53
0.65
Net debt / op. profit
0.54
1.15
1.57
1.66
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-44.64
-45.12
-44.03
-42.27
Employee costs
-4.05
-6.01
-5.74
-6.02
Other costs
-25.38
-26.92
-28.19
-28.97
