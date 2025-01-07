iifl-logo-icon 1
GHCL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

749.2
(1.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:44:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

3,778.36

2,823.09

3,256.01

3,371.18

yoy growth (%)

33.83

-13.29

-3.41

16.98

Raw materials

-1,686.93

-1,265.42

-1,421.82

-1,451.86

As % of sales

44.64

44.82

43.66

43.06

Employee costs

-152.94

-172.46

-188.36

-200.91

As % of sales

4.04

6.1

5.78

5.95

Other costs

-957.01

-766.03

-909.1

-948.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.32

27.13

27.92

28.12

Operating profit

981.48

619.18

736.73

770.18

OPM

25.97

21.93

22.62

22.84

Depreciation

-116.78

-133.19

-130.51

-116.29

Interest expense

-63.57

-90.21

-118.18

-126.32

Other income

10.81

26.62

16.43

13.54

Profit before tax

811.94

422.4

504.47

541.11

Taxes

-212.5

-112.42

-97.97

-180.08

Tax rate

-26.17

-26.61

-19.42

-33.27

Minorities and other

59.47

0

0

0

Adj. profit

658.91

309.98

406.5

361.03

Exceptional items

-24.97

0

0

0

Net profit

633.94

309.98

406.5

361.03

yoy growth (%)

104.5

-23.74

12.59

-0.95

NPM

16.77

10.98

12.48

10.7

