|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
3,778.36
2,823.09
3,256.01
3,371.18
yoy growth (%)
33.83
-13.29
-3.41
16.98
Raw materials
-1,686.93
-1,265.42
-1,421.82
-1,451.86
As % of sales
44.64
44.82
43.66
43.06
Employee costs
-152.94
-172.46
-188.36
-200.91
As % of sales
4.04
6.1
5.78
5.95
Other costs
-957.01
-766.03
-909.1
-948.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.32
27.13
27.92
28.12
Operating profit
981.48
619.18
736.73
770.18
OPM
25.97
21.93
22.62
22.84
Depreciation
-116.78
-133.19
-130.51
-116.29
Interest expense
-63.57
-90.21
-118.18
-126.32
Other income
10.81
26.62
16.43
13.54
Profit before tax
811.94
422.4
504.47
541.11
Taxes
-212.5
-112.42
-97.97
-180.08
Tax rate
-26.17
-26.61
-19.42
-33.27
Minorities and other
59.47
0
0
0
Adj. profit
658.91
309.98
406.5
361.03
Exceptional items
-24.97
0
0
0
Net profit
633.94
309.98
406.5
361.03
yoy growth (%)
104.5
-23.74
12.59
-0.95
NPM
16.77
10.98
12.48
10.7
