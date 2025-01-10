GHCL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
90.37
90.24
95.35
95.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,879.67
3,843.64
2,856.64
2,406.81
Net Worth
2,970.04
3,933.88
2,951.99
2,501.82
Minority Interest
Debt
210.08
361.36
781.55
782.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
258.12
254.58
415.4
266.1
Total Liabilities
3,438.24
4,549.82
4,148.94
3,550.03
Fixed Assets
1,896.47
1,839.99
2,681.66
2,755.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
420.41
379.81
16.56
40.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
13.01
11.08
7.57
5.94
Networking Capital
616.96
2,179.19
1,201.4
702.28
Inventories
651.07
772.33
941.95
740.48
Inventory Days
90.99
95.73
Sundry Debtors
179.83
218.41
273.66
250.66
Debtor Days
26.43
32.4
Other Current Assets
121.94
1,774.59
836.21
158.38
Sundry Creditors
-245.81
-256.98
-369.91
-393.7
Creditor Days
35.73
50.9
Other Current Liabilities
-90.07
-329.16
-480.51
-53.54
Cash
491.39
139.75
241.75
46.31
Total Assets
3,438.24
4,549.82
4,148.94
3,550.03
