GHCL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

737.15
(-2.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

GHCL FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

811.94

422.4

504.47

541.11

Depreciation

-116.78

-133.19

-130.51

-116.29

Tax paid

-212.5

-112.42

-97.97

-180.08

Working capital

98.32

-101.78

44.37

203.95

Other operating items

Operating

580.99

75.01

320.36

448.69

Capital expenditure

-197.93

146.59

175.59

184.68

Free cash flow

383.06

221.6

495.95

633.37

Equity raised

4,629.85

4,187.38

3,534.95

3,018.02

Investing

-23.57

5.9

-12.33

36.24

Financing

27.46

-119

294.6

729.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5,016.8

4,295.88

4,313.17

4,417.27

