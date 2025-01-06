GHCL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
811.94
422.4
504.47
541.11
Depreciation
-116.78
-133.19
-130.51
-116.29
Tax paid
-212.5
-112.42
-97.97
-180.08
Working capital
98.32
-101.78
44.37
203.95
Other operating items
Operating
580.99
75.01
320.36
448.69
Capital expenditure
-197.93
146.59
175.59
184.68
Free cash flow
383.06
221.6
495.95
633.37
Equity raised
4,629.85
4,187.38
3,534.95
3,018.02
Investing
-23.57
5.9
-12.33
36.24
Financing
27.46
-119
294.6
729.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5,016.8
4,295.88
4,313.17
4,417.27
