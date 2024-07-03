GHCL Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
792.79
830.49
823.38
798.45
805.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
792.79
830.49
823.38
798.45
805.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.44
18.27
16.62
14.46
11.23
Total Income
810.23
848.76
840
812.91
816.65
Total Expenditure
581.81
613.69
638.94
648.35
592.29
PBIDT
228.42
235.07
201.06
164.56
224.36
Interest
4.24
4.3
5.35
5.74
7.05
PBDT
224.18
230.77
195.71
158.82
217.31
Depreciation
27.85
27.47
25.97
25.85
25.85
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
50.17
51.52
40.77
32.47
48.05
Deferred Tax
-8.67
1.15
4.11
0.65
0.57
Reported Profit After Tax
154.83
150.63
124.86
99.85
142.84
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
154.83
150.63
124.86
99.85
142.84
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
154.83
150.63
124.86
99.85
142.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.28
15.81
13.12
10.5
15.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
95.75
95.75
95.72
95.72
95.59
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.81
28.3
24.41
20.6
27.85
PBDTM(%)
28.27
27.78
23.76
19.89
26.98
PATM(%)
19.52
18.13
15.16
12.5
17.73
