GHCL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please note that copy of this intimation is also available Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and other applicable provisions if any intimation be and is hereby given that 210th Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 27 2024 to consider inter alia the proposal for approval of additional Capital Expenditure (Capex). Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, if any, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors in their just concluded meeting held on November 27, 2024, has inter alia approved the additional Capex of Rs. 350 Crores, which will be used for development of Zara Zumara Salt Field Work in Kutch, Gujarat. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.11.2024)

GHCL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and other applicable provisions if any intimation be and is hereby given that 209th Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 29 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the reviewed un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, if any, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors in their just concluded meeting held on October 29, 2024, has inter alia approved the following; 1. Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, which is in compliance with Indian Accounting Standard (Ind-AS). 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Neelabh Dalmia as a Whole Time Director designated as Executive Director (Growth & Diversification Projects) of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. February 1, 2025. 3. Postal Ballot notice for Re-appointment of Mr. Neelabh Dalmia as a Whole Time Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Pursuant to requirement of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, if any, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors in their just concluded meeting held on September 16, 2024, has inter alia approved the following; 1. Capex of Rs. 50 Cr. for purchase of office premise of the Company in Ahmedabad. 2. Cost Audit Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

GHCL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and other applicable provisions if any intimation be and is hereby given that 207th Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 1 2024 New Delhi to consider and approve inter alia the reviewed un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to requirement of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, if any, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors in their just concluded meeting held on August 1, 2024, has inter alia approved the following; 1. Reviewed un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter/period ended June 30, 2024, which is in compliance with Indian Accounting Standard (Ind-AS). 2. Re-nomination of Dr. Manoj Vaish, as a Lead Independent Director (LID) of the Company. Dr. Vaish is an Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit & Compliance Committee. 3. Appointment of Internal Auditor for CPD for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)

GHCL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and other applicable provisions if any intimation be and is hereby given that 206th Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday May 6 2024 New Delhi to consider approve and take on record inter alia the following: (a) The audited financial results for the quarter / year ended March 31 2024 including consolidated audited annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. (b) Recommendation of dividend if any (c) To fix the date of 41st AGM of the Company. (d) To approve Capital Budget and Revenue Budget of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. (e) To consider Boards Report Management Discussion Analysis (MDA) BRSR) Integrated Report and CG Report etc. for the financial year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of 206th Board Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)

