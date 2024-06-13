|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|8 Jul 2024
|6 May 2024
|Revised outcome of the 206th Board Meeting of the Company We would like to inform that 41st Annual General Meeting of GHCL Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 8, 2024 through Audio & Visuals Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024) Outcome/proceeding of 41st AGM of GHCL Limited held on July 8, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.07.2024)
