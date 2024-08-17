iifl-logo-icon 1
SRHHL Industries Ltd Merged Share Price

5
(3.09%)
Oct 31, 2012|12:00:00 AM

SRHHL Industries Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

4.7

Prev. Close

4.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.62

Day's High

5.1

Day's Low

4.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.25

P/E

38.31

EPS

0.13

Divi. Yield

0

SRHHL Industries Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

SRHHL Industries Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SRHHL Industries Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:56 AM
Sep-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.48%

Non-Promoter- 0.49%

Institutions: 0.48%

Non-Institutions: 73.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SRHHL Industries Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

12.49

12.49

12.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

15.69

15.39

15.31

Net Worth

28.18

27.88

27.8

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

SRHHL Industries Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SRHHL Industries Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

ELLURU THIRUPALU BABU

Director

PANDURANGAIAH RAMAIAH MEDA

Compliance Officer

NATARAJ SAMUDRALA

Director

MIDEEN NAZAR PITCHAI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SRHHL Industries Ltd Merged

Summary

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo (SRHH) was incorporated in 1986 as Itachi Hi-Strength Hypo Pvt Ltd. The name was changed to the present one in 1993 for group identification. The company manufactures bleaching powder, high-strength hypochlorite, sulphuric acid, chloro sulphonic acid and monochloro acetic acid. Its products are used in the textile and dye industries.The company made a public issue in 1993-94 to part-finance the manufacture of bleaching powder and monochloro acetic acid. Commercial production of stable bleaching powder and mono-chloro acetic acid commenced in 1993-94.During 1995-96, the company has commenced the export of High Strength Hypo Chlorite. The company diversified into power generation and distribution.In 1999-2000, the company has been amalgamated with Sree Rayalseema Petrochemicals Ltd due to this Share Capital increased to Rs.743.08 lakhs. The company has successfully implemented ISO 14001 Environmental Management System standards and got certificate from M/s U Lince Inc., USA.
