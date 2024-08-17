Summary

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo (SRHH) was incorporated in 1986 as Itachi Hi-Strength Hypo Pvt Ltd. The name was changed to the present one in 1993 for group identification. The company manufactures bleaching powder, high-strength hypochlorite, sulphuric acid, chloro sulphonic acid and monochloro acetic acid. Its products are used in the textile and dye industries.The company made a public issue in 1993-94 to part-finance the manufacture of bleaching powder and monochloro acetic acid. Commercial production of stable bleaching powder and mono-chloro acetic acid commenced in 1993-94.During 1995-96, the company has commenced the export of High Strength Hypo Chlorite. The company diversified into power generation and distribution.In 1999-2000, the company has been amalgamated with Sree Rayalseema Petrochemicals Ltd due to this Share Capital increased to Rs.743.08 lakhs. The company has successfully implemented ISO 14001 Environmental Management System standards and got certificate from M/s U Lince Inc., USA.

