SRHHL Industries Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

5
(3.09%)
Oct 31, 2012|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR SRHHL Industries Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

12.49

12.49

12.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

15.69

15.39

15.31

Net Worth

28.18

27.88

27.8

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.18

0.2

0.21

Total Liabilities

28.36

28.08

28.01

Fixed Assets

7.05

7.37

7.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

17.93

17.93

17.93

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.45

2.32

2.12

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.51

3.32

3.13

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.06

-1

-1.01

Cash

0.93

0.46

0.58

Total Assets

28.36

28.08

28.01

