SRHHL Industries Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
12.49
12.49
12.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
15.69
15.39
15.31
Net Worth
28.18
27.88
27.8
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.18
0.2
0.21
Total Liabilities
28.36
28.08
28.01
Fixed Assets
7.05
7.37
7.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
17.93
17.93
17.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.45
2.32
2.12
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.51
3.32
3.13
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.06
-1
-1.01
Cash
0.93
0.46
0.58
Total Assets
28.36
28.08
28.01
