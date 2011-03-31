SRHHL Industries Ltd Merged Share Price Auditors Report
SRHHL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of
SRHHL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of SRHHL INDUSTRIES LIMITED,
as at 31st March 2011, the Profit and Loss Account and also the Cash Flow
Statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial
statements are the responsibility of the companys management. Our
responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based
on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes
examining, on test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures
in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the
accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as
well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe
that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 as amended
by the Companies (Auditors Report) (amendment) Order 2004, issued by the
Central Government of India in terms of subsection (4A) of Section 227 of
the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the
matters specified in the paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said order to the extent
applicable.
4. Further to our comments in Annexure referred above, we report that:
i) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.
ii) In our opinion, proper books of account, as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of these books.
iii) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.
iv) In our opinion, the Balance sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash
Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting
Standards referred in Section 211 (3C) of the Companies Act, 1956 to the
extent applicable.
v) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors,
as on 31.03.2011, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report
that none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2011 from
being appointed as Director in terms of Clause (g) of sub-section (1) of
section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.
vi) In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts with the notes and accounting
policies thereon give the information required by the Companies Act,1956 in
the manner so required and give true and fair view in conformity with the
accounting principles generally accepted in India.
a) In the case of Balance Sheet, of the state of the affairs of the Company
as at 31st March, 2011.
b) In the case of Profit and Loss Account, of the Profit for the year ended
on that date; and
c) In the case of Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended
on that date.
For T. Adinarayana & Co.,
Chartered Accountants
Regn. No. 000041S
Sd/-
Place: Kurnool Y. Pulla Rao
Date : 30.05.2011 Partner
Membership No.25266
ANNEXURE TO AUDITORS REPORT
Annexure referred to in paragraph 3 of Auditors Report of even date on the
Accounts of SRHHL INDUSTRIES LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2011.
1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of Fixed Assets.
(b) Some of the fixed assets have been physically verified by the
management during the year in accordance with a phased programme and
verification of fixed assets. According to the information and explanation
given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
As informed that the programme is such that all the fixed assets will get
physically verified once in 3 years time. In our opinion, the verification
programme fs reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the
nature of the fixed assets.
(c) During the year under review the Company has not disposed off any fixed
assets. As such the going concern status of the Company is not effected.
2. The Company has no inventory during the year under review. As such
physical verification of inventory and its reasonableness does not arise
and clause (ii) of CARO-2003 is not applicable for this year.
3. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
company has not granted/taken any loans, secured or unsecured, to
companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under
section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(b) The Company has neither granted nor taken any loans, secured or
unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties listed in the register
maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, paragraph (ii) (b)
(c) and (d) of the order, are not applicable.
4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase
of Inventory, fixed assets and for the sale of goods. During the course of
our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct major
weaknesses in internal controls with regard to purchase of inventory, fixed
assets and for the sale of goods.
5. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as
confirmed by the management of the company, we are of the opinion that the
transactions that need to be entered into the register maintained under
section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been so entered.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the transactions made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements
entered in the register maintained under section 301 of Companies Act, 1956
and exceeding the value of Rs.5,00,000/- in respect of any party during the
year have been at prices which are reasonable having regard to prevailing
market prices at the relevant time.
6. The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year under review
from the public which needs to comply with the provisions of Section 58A
and 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956.
7. In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size and nature of its business and it was informed that no
material irregularities were noticed by the internal auditors during the
period of audit.
8. In our opinion, Maintenance of cost records under section 209(1)(d) of
the Companies Act, 1956 is not applicable to the company.
9. a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company
is regular in depositing with appropriate undisputed statutory dues
including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax,
Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs duty, Excise duty, Cess and other material
statutory dues applicable to it, and
(b) No undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax,
sales tax, customs duty, service tax and cess are in arrears as at
31.03.2011 for a period of more than six months from the date they became
payable.
(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no
dues of sales tax, income tax, custom duty, wealth tax, service tax, excise
duty and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.
10. As per the information and explanations given to us and an overall
examination of the financial statements of the company for the current year
we report that the company does not have any accumulated losses at the end
of the current financial year nor incurred cash losses in the current year
and immediately preceding financial year.
11. According to records of the company, during the year the company has
not defaulted in the repayment of dues to financial institution or banks.
12. As per the information and explanation given to us, the company has not
granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of
shares, debentures and other securities to any body during the year.
13. In our opinion, as the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi or mutual
benefit or society, the provisions of Clause 4(xiii) of the Companies
(Auditors Report) Order 2003 are not applicable to the Company for this
year.
14. According to the records of the company, the investments made by
amalgamated Companies before amalgamation are held in the name of those
Companies and the process of transfer of name is going on.
15. According to the information the company has pledged some of the
investments towards security for the Bank Guarantee obtained by M/s.
Kurnool Power Projects Ltd and M/s. Vasistha Power Projects Ltd and the
company has not given any guarantees for loans taken by others from banks
or financial institutions.
16. According to the records of the company, the company has not raised
term loans during the year.
17. As per the information and explanations given to us and on an overall
examination of the balance sheet and the cash flow statement of the
company, we are of the opinion that no funds raised on short-term basis
have been used for long term investment.
18. As per the information and explanations given to us, during the year
the Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties
and companies covered in the Register maintained under Section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956.
19. The Company has not issued any debentures during the year, which
requires the creation of security or charge.
20. During the year the Company has not made any public issue for which the
management has to disclose the end use of money raised through that public
issue.
21. As per the representation given by the Company and relied on by us, no
fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.
For T. Adinarayana & Co.,
Chartered Accountants
Regn. No. 000041S
Sd/-
Place: Kurnool Y. Pulla Rao
Date : 30.05.2011 Partner
Membership No.25266.