Platinum Industries Ltd Share Price

413.85
(-6.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open442.8
  • Day's High444
  • 52 Wk High502.05
  • Prev. Close440.3
  • Day's Low411.1
  • 52 Wk Low 166.75
  • Turnover (lac)1,858.44
  • P/E46.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value65.44
  • EPS9.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,273.07
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Platinum Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

442.8

Prev. Close

440.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1,858.44

Day's High

444

Day's Low

411.1

52 Week's High

502.05

52 Week's Low

166.75

Book Value

65.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,273.07

P/E

46.5

EPS

9.46

Divi. Yield

0

Platinum Industries Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Platinum Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Platinum Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.99%

Non-Promoter- 3.75%

Institutions: 3.75%

Non-Institutions: 25.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Platinum Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

54.93

40.25

1.05

1.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

272.92

17.72

19.09

3.83

Net Worth

327.85

57.97

20.14

4.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

264.39

231.48

188.16

89.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

264.39

231.48

188.16

89.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.59

1.07

1.08

0.26

View Annually Results

Platinum Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Platinum Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Krishna Dushyant Rana

Executive Director

Parul Rana

Executive Director

Anup Singh

Independent Director

Radhakrishnan Ramchandra Iyer

Independent Director

Samish Dalal

Independent Director

Vijuy Ronjan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhagyashree Amit Mallawat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Platinum Industries Ltd

Summary

Platinum Industries Ltd was originally incorporated as a Limited Liability Partnership as Platinum Industries LLP on August 19, 2016, vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, Company was converted into a private limited company with the name Platinum Industries Private Limited through a certificate of incorporation dated July 09, 2020. Further, Company got converted into a public limited company. Consequently, name was changed to Platinum Industries Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 02, 2023 was issued by the RoC.Platinums are a multi-product company engaged in the business of manufacturing stabilizers. The business segment includes PVC stabilizers, CPVC additives and lubricants. PVC stabilizers are chemical additives used in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) based products to enhance the performance and durability of PVC. They help prevent degradation of PVC when exposed to high temperatures during processing or end-use applications. CPVC additives are chemical substances added to enhance properties and performance of chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) materials. Lubricants are an integral part of PVC formulation. The Company manufacture both internal and external lubricants. Lubricants are used for the reduction of the friction between the molecules of PVC by lowering the melt viscosity. It also helps in the metal release effect, mold release effect, reduction in the
Company FAQs

What is the Platinum Industries Ltd share price today?

The Platinum Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹413.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Platinum Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Platinum Industries Ltd is ₹2273.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Platinum Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Platinum Industries Ltd is 46.5 and 6.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Platinum Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Platinum Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Platinum Industries Ltd is ₹166.75 and ₹502.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Platinum Industries Ltd?

Platinum Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 99.05%, 6 Month at 108.03%, 3 Month at 16.50% and 1 Month at 0.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Platinum Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Platinum Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.00 %
Institutions - 3.76 %
Public - 25.25 %

