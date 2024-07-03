Summary

Platinum Industries Ltd was originally incorporated as a Limited Liability Partnership as Platinum Industries LLP on August 19, 2016, vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, Company was converted into a private limited company with the name Platinum Industries Private Limited through a certificate of incorporation dated July 09, 2020. Further, Company got converted into a public limited company. Consequently, name was changed to Platinum Industries Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 02, 2023 was issued by the RoC.Platinums are a multi-product company engaged in the business of manufacturing stabilizers. The business segment includes PVC stabilizers, CPVC additives and lubricants. PVC stabilizers are chemical additives used in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) based products to enhance the performance and durability of PVC. They help prevent degradation of PVC when exposed to high temperatures during processing or end-use applications. CPVC additives are chemical substances added to enhance properties and performance of chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) materials. Lubricants are an integral part of PVC formulation. The Company manufacture both internal and external lubricants. Lubricants are used for the reduction of the friction between the molecules of PVC by lowering the melt viscosity. It also helps in the metal release effect, mold release effect, reduction in the

