Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹442.8
Prev. Close₹440.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,858.44
Day's High₹444
Day's Low₹411.1
52 Week's High₹502.05
52 Week's Low₹166.75
Book Value₹65.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,273.07
P/E46.5
EPS9.46
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
54.93
40.25
1.05
1.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
272.92
17.72
19.09
3.83
Net Worth
327.85
57.97
20.14
4.88
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
264.39
231.48
188.16
89.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
264.39
231.48
188.16
89.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.59
1.07
1.08
0.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Krishna Dushyant Rana
Executive Director
Parul Rana
Executive Director
Anup Singh
Independent Director
Radhakrishnan Ramchandra Iyer
Independent Director
Samish Dalal
Independent Director
Vijuy Ronjan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhagyashree Amit Mallawat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Platinum Industries Ltd
Summary
Platinum Industries Ltd was originally incorporated as a Limited Liability Partnership as Platinum Industries LLP on August 19, 2016, vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, Company was converted into a private limited company with the name Platinum Industries Private Limited through a certificate of incorporation dated July 09, 2020. Further, Company got converted into a public limited company. Consequently, name was changed to Platinum Industries Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 02, 2023 was issued by the RoC.Platinums are a multi-product company engaged in the business of manufacturing stabilizers. The business segment includes PVC stabilizers, CPVC additives and lubricants. PVC stabilizers are chemical additives used in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) based products to enhance the performance and durability of PVC. They help prevent degradation of PVC when exposed to high temperatures during processing or end-use applications. CPVC additives are chemical substances added to enhance properties and performance of chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) materials. Lubricants are an integral part of PVC formulation. The Company manufacture both internal and external lubricants. Lubricants are used for the reduction of the friction between the molecules of PVC by lowering the melt viscosity. It also helps in the metal release effect, mold release effect, reduction in the
Read More
The Platinum Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹413.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Platinum Industries Ltd is ₹2273.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Platinum Industries Ltd is 46.5 and 6.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Platinum Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Platinum Industries Ltd is ₹166.75 and ₹502.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Platinum Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 99.05%, 6 Month at 108.03%, 3 Month at 16.50% and 1 Month at 0.69%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.