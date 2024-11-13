|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Platinum Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th september 2024. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, the Board of Director at their meeting held today has considered and approved Unaudited Financial results standalone and consolidated for Quarter and Half year ended 30 September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Platinum Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to discuss and authorize to explore Acquisition opportunities and consequently explore possibilities of raising of funds. Platinum Industries Limited has informed the exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on 24th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Platinum Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, the Board of Director at their meeting held today has considered and approved Unaudited Financial results standalone and consolidated for Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Platinum Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended on March 31 2024. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, the Board of Director at their meeting held today has considered and approved standalone and consolidated audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting for considering and approving the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for Quarter and Half year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Mar 2024
|14 Mar 2024
|Platinum Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 21st March, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of Platinum Industries Limited held on 21st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.