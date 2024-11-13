iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Platinum Industries Ltd Board Meeting

379.3
(0.53%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:29:59 PM

Platinum Industr CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Platinum Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th september 2024. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, the Board of Director at their meeting held today has considered and approved Unaudited Financial results standalone and consolidated for Quarter and Half year ended 30 September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting24 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Platinum Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to discuss and authorize to explore Acquisition opportunities and consequently explore possibilities of raising of funds. Platinum Industries Limited has informed the exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on 24th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Platinum Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, the Board of Director at their meeting held today has considered and approved Unaudited Financial results standalone and consolidated for Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20248 May 2024
Platinum Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended on March 31 2024. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, the Board of Director at their meeting held today has considered and approved standalone and consolidated audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting for considering and approving the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for Quarter and Half year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202414 Mar 2024
Platinum Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 21st March, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of Platinum Industries Limited held on 21st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)

Platinum Industr: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Platinum Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.