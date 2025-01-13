Platinum Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
54.93
40.25
1.05
1.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
272.92
17.72
19.09
3.83
Net Worth
327.85
57.97
20.14
4.88
Minority Interest
Debt
3.39
19.04
24.25
3.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.39
0.31
0.22
0.18
Total Liabilities
331.63
77.32
44.61
8.33
Fixed Assets
34.43
19.62
6.65
3.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.92
10.96
0.02
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.65
0.52
0.37
0
Networking Capital
35.27
35.31
33.34
3.26
Inventories
15.23
17.58
15.49
5.98
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
44.73
33.29
44.52
16.71
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
13.37
5.66
9.83
2.9
Sundry Creditors
-24.23
-12.88
-27.55
-19.81
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-13.83
-8.34
-8.95
-2.52
Cash
249.35
10.89
4.21
1.21
Total Assets
331.62
77.3
44.59
8.34
