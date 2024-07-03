Platinum Industries Ltd Summary

Platinum Industries Ltd was originally incorporated as a Limited Liability Partnership as Platinum Industries LLP on August 19, 2016, vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, Company was converted into a private limited company with the name Platinum Industries Private Limited through a certificate of incorporation dated July 09, 2020. Further, Company got converted into a public limited company. Consequently, name was changed to Platinum Industries Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 02, 2023 was issued by the RoC.Platinums are a multi-product company engaged in the business of manufacturing stabilizers. The business segment includes PVC stabilizers, CPVC additives and lubricants. PVC stabilizers are chemical additives used in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) based products to enhance the performance and durability of PVC. They help prevent degradation of PVC when exposed to high temperatures during processing or end-use applications. CPVC additives are chemical substances added to enhance properties and performance of chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) materials. Lubricants are an integral part of PVC formulation. The Company manufacture both internal and external lubricants. Lubricants are used for the reduction of the friction between the molecules of PVC by lowering the melt viscosity. It also helps in the metal release effect, mold release effect, reduction in the friction. The Company presently operate into speciality chemicals industry since their products find their application in PVC pipes, PVC profiles, PVC fittings, electrical wires and cables, SPC floor tiles, Rigid PVC foam boards, packaging materials etc. It has a distribution network of 12 spread across India. Apart from these, it undertake trading activities of associated commodity chemicals such as titanium dioxide and PVC/CPVC resin.The Company started production of lead and non-lead based PVC Stabilizers in 2016; started production of CPVC additives and lubricants in 2018; set up a Manufacturing Facility at Palghar, Maharashtra in 2019; started production of Hybrid (Low Lead) PVC stabilizers in 2020. Thereafter, production of organic based stabilizers commenced in 2021 and manufacturing operations of Polyethylene waxes (PE waxes) in 2022.The Company is planning a Public Offer of issuing to 15,903,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.