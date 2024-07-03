SectorChemicals
Open₹45.4
Prev. Close₹48
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹45.4
Day's Low₹45.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-6.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.89
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.04
4.8
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
8.9
12
12
12
Reserves
-6.04
-5.73
-4.79
-12.41
Net Worth
7.9
11.07
12.01
4.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
50.6
39.76
43.93
41.36
yoy growth (%)
27.26
-9.48
6.21
14.61
Raw materials
-0.83
-1.9
-0.86
-1.28
As % of sales
1.65
4.79
1.96
3.1
Employee costs
-3.58
-3.02
-3.48
-3.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.62
-1.09
-1.55
-3.58
Depreciation
-3.09
-3.28
-3.41
-3.78
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
5.42
0.19
2.7
-0.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.26
-9.48
6.21
14.61
Op profit growth
82.29
-1.94
13.82
21.92
EBIT growth
188.55
4.21
40.56
125.74
Net profit growth
-796.43
-30.02
-16.29
-65.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
G N Saraf
Managing Director
Rajesh Kumar Saraf
Independent Director
S Shanmugavadivel
Non Executive Director
Sarita Saraf
Independent Director
Mona Milan Parekh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akhil Paliwal
Independent Director
Amit Kumar Aggarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by National Oxygen Ltd
Summary
National Oxygen Limited (NOL) incorporated in December, 1974 was promoted by G N Saraf. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Industrial Gases. From 1975-80, the company was mainly trading in industrial/medical gases.In 1980, NOL installed and commissioned its first oxygen plant with a capacity of 63 cu mtr ph, at Mathur in the Pudukottai district of Tamilnadu. In 1981, it installed a dissolved acetylene plant at the same premises at a cost of Rs 20.45 lac with term loan assistance from SIPCOT. Again in the next year, it commissioned its second oxygen plant at the same premises at a cost of Rs 53.75 lac, with term loan assistance from SIPCOT.An additional plant for compressing waste nitrogen into commercial grade nitrogen, was installed in 1985. During the same year, it went public to part finance its expansion to set up a 165-cu mtr ph capacity plant at Pondicherry. The expansion project commenced production from Sep.87.In Jul.94, the company came out with a rights issue to set up a liquid oxygen / liquid nitrogen / liquid argon tonnage plant with a capacity of 75 tpd.In 1995-96, its expansion project was completed.
The National Oxygen Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹45.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National Oxygen Ltd is ₹22.89 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of National Oxygen Ltd is 0 and -19.68 as of 29 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National Oxygen Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National Oxygen Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15
National Oxygen Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.91%, 3 Years at 1.68%, 1 Year at 14.94%, 6 Month at -4.92%, 3 Month at -6.97% and 1 Month at -8.56%.
