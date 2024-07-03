iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

National Oxygen Ltd Share Price

45.4
(-5.42%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open45.4
  • Day's High45.4
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close48
  • Day's Low45.4
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-6.81
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.89
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

National Oxygen Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

45.4

Prev. Close

48

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

45.4

Day's Low

45.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-6.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.89

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

National Oxygen Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

National Oxygen Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

National Oxygen Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.29%

Non-Promoter- 28.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

National Oxygen Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.04

4.8

4.8

4.8

Preference Capital

8.9

12

12

12

Reserves

-6.04

-5.73

-4.79

-12.41

Net Worth

7.9

11.07

12.01

4.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

50.6

39.76

43.93

41.36

yoy growth (%)

27.26

-9.48

6.21

14.61

Raw materials

-0.83

-1.9

-0.86

-1.28

As % of sales

1.65

4.79

1.96

3.1

Employee costs

-3.58

-3.02

-3.48

-3.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.62

-1.09

-1.55

-3.58

Depreciation

-3.09

-3.28

-3.41

-3.78

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

5.42

0.19

2.7

-0.91

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.26

-9.48

6.21

14.61

Op profit growth

82.29

-1.94

13.82

21.92

EBIT growth

188.55

4.21

40.56

125.74

Net profit growth

-796.43

-30.02

-16.29

-65.45

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

National Oxygen Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT National Oxygen Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

G N Saraf

Managing Director

Rajesh Kumar Saraf

Independent Director

S Shanmugavadivel

Non Executive Director

Sarita Saraf

Independent Director

Mona Milan Parekh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akhil Paliwal

Independent Director

Amit Kumar Aggarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by National Oxygen Ltd

Summary

National Oxygen Limited (NOL) incorporated in December, 1974 was promoted by G N Saraf. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Industrial Gases. From 1975-80, the company was mainly trading in industrial/medical gases.In 1980, NOL installed and commissioned its first oxygen plant with a capacity of 63 cu mtr ph, at Mathur in the Pudukottai district of Tamilnadu. In 1981, it installed a dissolved acetylene plant at the same premises at a cost of Rs 20.45 lac with term loan assistance from SIPCOT. Again in the next year, it commissioned its second oxygen plant at the same premises at a cost of Rs 53.75 lac, with term loan assistance from SIPCOT.An additional plant for compressing waste nitrogen into commercial grade nitrogen, was installed in 1985. During the same year, it went public to part finance its expansion to set up a 165-cu mtr ph capacity plant at Pondicherry. The expansion project commenced production from Sep.87.In Jul.94, the company came out with a rights issue to set up a liquid oxygen / liquid nitrogen / liquid argon tonnage plant with a capacity of 75 tpd.In 1995-96, its expansion project was completed.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the National Oxygen Ltd share price today?

The National Oxygen Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹45.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of National Oxygen Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National Oxygen Ltd is ₹22.89 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of National Oxygen Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of National Oxygen Ltd is 0 and -19.68 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of National Oxygen Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National Oxygen Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National Oxygen Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of National Oxygen Ltd?

National Oxygen Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.91%, 3 Years at 1.68%, 1 Year at 14.94%, 6 Month at -4.92%, 3 Month at -6.97% and 1 Month at -8.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of National Oxygen Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of National Oxygen Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR National Oxygen Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.