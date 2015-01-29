Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
50.6
39.76
43.93
41.36
yoy growth (%)
27.26
-9.48
6.21
14.61
Raw materials
-0.83
-1.9
-0.86
-1.28
As % of sales
1.65
4.79
1.96
3.1
Employee costs
-3.58
-3.02
-3.48
-3.14
As % of sales
7.08
7.61
7.94
7.61
Other costs
-34.75
-28.55
-33.18
-31.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
68.66
71.81
75.53
75.7
Operating profit
11.43
6.27
6.39
5.61
OPM
22.59
15.77
14.55
13.58
Depreciation
-3.09
-3.28
-3.41
-3.78
Interest expense
-2.15
-4.48
-4.8
-5.89
Other income
1.43
0.39
0.26
0.48
Profit before tax
7.62
-1.09
-1.55
-3.58
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
0
Tax rate
0
0
0.87
-0.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.62
-1.09
-1.56
-3.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
1.7
Net profit
7.62
-1.09
-1.56
-1.86
yoy growth (%)
-796.43
-30.02
-16.29
-65.45
NPM
15.07
-2.75
-3.56
-4.52
