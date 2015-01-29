iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

National Oxygen Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

45.4
(-5.42%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR National Oxygen Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

50.6

39.76

43.93

41.36

yoy growth (%)

27.26

-9.48

6.21

14.61

Raw materials

-0.83

-1.9

-0.86

-1.28

As % of sales

1.65

4.79

1.96

3.1

Employee costs

-3.58

-3.02

-3.48

-3.14

As % of sales

7.08

7.61

7.94

7.61

Other costs

-34.75

-28.55

-33.18

-31.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

68.66

71.81

75.53

75.7

Operating profit

11.43

6.27

6.39

5.61

OPM

22.59

15.77

14.55

13.58

Depreciation

-3.09

-3.28

-3.41

-3.78

Interest expense

-2.15

-4.48

-4.8

-5.89

Other income

1.43

0.39

0.26

0.48

Profit before tax

7.62

-1.09

-1.55

-3.58

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

0

Tax rate

0

0

0.87

-0.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.62

-1.09

-1.56

-3.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

1.7

Net profit

7.62

-1.09

-1.56

-1.86

yoy growth (%)

-796.43

-30.02

-16.29

-65.45

NPM

15.07

-2.75

-3.56

-4.52

Natl. Oxygen : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR National Oxygen Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.