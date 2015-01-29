National Oxygen Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.04
4.8
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
8.9
12
12
12
Reserves
-6.04
-5.73
-4.79
-12.41
Net Worth
7.9
11.07
12.01
4.39
Minority Interest
Debt
19.75
17.06
20.82
25.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
4.31
Total Liabilities
27.65
28.13
32.83
33.91
Fixed Assets
22.79
22.21
24.27
26.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.08
0.05
0.1
0.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
4.31
Networking Capital
4.31
3.72
1.99
1.83
Inventories
1.01
1.12
0.89
0.63
Inventory Days
6.41
5.78
Sundry Debtors
5.3
5.34
5.04
5
Debtor Days
36.35
45.89
Other Current Assets
4.45
4.04
3.03
2.58
Sundry Creditors
-2.88
-3.23
-3.25
-3.41
Creditor Days
23.44
31.3
Other Current Liabilities
-3.57
-3.55
-3.72
-2.97
Cash
0.49
2.15
6.47
1.01
Total Assets
27.67
28.13
32.83
33.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.