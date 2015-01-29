iifl-logo-icon 1
National Oxygen Ltd Balance Sheet

45.4
(-5.42%)
Jan 29, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.04

4.8

4.8

4.8

Preference Capital

8.9

12

12

12

Reserves

-6.04

-5.73

-4.79

-12.41

Net Worth

7.9

11.07

12.01

4.39

Minority Interest

Debt

19.75

17.06

20.82

25.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

4.31

Total Liabilities

27.65

28.13

32.83

33.91

Fixed Assets

22.79

22.21

24.27

26.55

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.08

0.05

0.1

0.21

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

4.31

Networking Capital

4.31

3.72

1.99

1.83

Inventories

1.01

1.12

0.89

0.63

Inventory Days

6.41

5.78

Sundry Debtors

5.3

5.34

5.04

5

Debtor Days

36.35

45.89

Other Current Assets

4.45

4.04

3.03

2.58

Sundry Creditors

-2.88

-3.23

-3.25

-3.41

Creditor Days

23.44

31.3

Other Current Liabilities

-3.57

-3.55

-3.72

-2.97

Cash

0.49

2.15

6.47

1.01

Total Assets

27.67

28.13

32.83

33.91

