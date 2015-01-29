National Oxygen Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.62
-1.09
-1.55
-3.58
Depreciation
-3.09
-3.28
-3.41
-3.78
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
5.42
0.19
2.7
-0.91
Other operating items
Operating
9.95
-4.17
-2.27
-8.27
Capital expenditure
-3.16
0.75
0.06
-10.52
Free cash flow
6.79
-3.42
-2.2
-18.79
Equity raised
-24.82
-10.65
-23.08
-22.89
Investing
-0.11
0.02
0.08
0.1
Financing
5.97
26.59
34.62
32.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-12.17
12.52
9.4
-8.97
