iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

National Oxygen Ltd Cash Flow Statement

45.4
(-5.42%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR National Oxygen Ltd

Natl. Oxygen FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.62

-1.09

-1.55

-3.58

Depreciation

-3.09

-3.28

-3.41

-3.78

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

5.42

0.19

2.7

-0.91

Other operating items

Operating

9.95

-4.17

-2.27

-8.27

Capital expenditure

-3.16

0.75

0.06

-10.52

Free cash flow

6.79

-3.42

-2.2

-18.79

Equity raised

-24.82

-10.65

-23.08

-22.89

Investing

-0.11

0.02

0.08

0.1

Financing

5.97

26.59

34.62

32.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-12.17

12.52

9.4

-8.97

Natl. Oxygen : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR National Oxygen Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.