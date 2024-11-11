Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

NATIONAL OXYGEN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) the Unaudited financial results and the limited review report for the quarter/half year ended 30TM September 2024. (2) Any other business with the permission of the chair. Submission of financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along with limited review report Submission of the outcome of the board meeting held on 11.11.2024 The board have inter alia approved the following: 1. The standalone unaudited financial results of the Company along with the internal audit report for the quarter ended 30TM September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

NATIONAL OXYGEN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with the internal audit report of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 To fix day date and Time for the ensuing Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-24. To Consider and approve Notice of AGM Boards Report and Secretarial Audit Report. To fix date for book closure. To appoint intermediate agencies like CDSL/NSDL for E-Voting. To appoint M/S. Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as scrutinizer for e-voting to be conducted in the ensuing annual general meeting. The standalone unaudited financial results of the Company along with the internal audit report for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. The Notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 16t of September 2024. The Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report Appointment of intermediaries for the purpose of E-Voting Appointment of M/S Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as the Scrutinizers for the purpose of E-Voting Initiation of Trading Activities in Medical Equipments relating to healthcare division Manufacturing/Supply of Nitrous Oxide gas by commencing production from the new plant from the month of October 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

NATIONAL OXYGEN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2024. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Submission of Appointment of Internal auditors and Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

ALLOTMENT OF 2,40,114 EQUITY SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS TO PROMOTERS OF THE COMPANY

NATIONAL OXYGEN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Submission of Board Meeting intimation to be held on 09.02.2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 09/02/2024 has been revised to 13/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 09/02/2024 has been revised to 13/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024) Submission of board meeting outcome held on 13.02.2024 Submission of the unaudited financial results for quarter ended 31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

NATIONAL OXYGEN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Submission of BM intimation to be held on 03.02.2024 for corrigendum to EGM Notice Submission of Board meeting outcome held on 03.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.02.2024)

