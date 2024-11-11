iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

National Oxygen Ltd Board Meeting

45.4
(-5.42%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Natl. Oxygen CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
NATIONAL OXYGEN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) the Unaudited financial results and the limited review report for the quarter/half year ended 30TM September 2024. (2) Any other business with the permission of the chair. Submission of financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along with limited review report Submission of the outcome of the board meeting held on 11.11.2024 The board have inter alia approved the following: 1. The standalone unaudited financial results of the Company along with the internal audit report for the quarter ended 30TM September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
NATIONAL OXYGEN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with the internal audit report of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 To fix day date and Time for the ensuing Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-24. To Consider and approve Notice of AGM Boards Report and Secretarial Audit Report. To fix date for book closure. To appoint intermediate agencies like CDSL/NSDL for E-Voting. To appoint M/S. Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as scrutinizer for e-voting to be conducted in the ensuing annual general meeting. The standalone unaudited financial results of the Company along with the internal audit report for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. The Notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 16t of September 2024. The Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report Appointment of intermediaries for the purpose of E-Voting Appointment of M/S Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as the Scrutinizers for the purpose of E-Voting Initiation of Trading Activities in Medical Equipments relating to healthcare division Manufacturing/Supply of Nitrous Oxide gas by commencing production from the new plant from the month of October 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202413 May 2024
NATIONAL OXYGEN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2024. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Submission of Appointment of Internal auditors and Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting15 Mar 202415 Mar 2024
ALLOTMENT OF 2,40,114 EQUITY SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS TO PROMOTERS OF THE COMPANY
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
NATIONAL OXYGEN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Submission of Board Meeting intimation to be held on 09.02.2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 09/02/2024 has been revised to 13/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 09/02/2024 has been revised to 13/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024) Submission of board meeting outcome held on 13.02.2024 Submission of the unaudited financial results for quarter ended 31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
NATIONAL OXYGEN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Submission of BM intimation to be held on 03.02.2024 for corrigendum to EGM Notice Submission of Board meeting outcome held on 03.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.02.2024)
Board Meeting20 Jan 20249 Jan 2024
NATIONAL OXYGEN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Submission of Board Meeting intimation to be held on 20th January 2024 Submission of Board meeting outcome held on 20th January 2024 Submission of addendum to the outcome of board meeting filed on 20.01.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024)

Natl. Oxygen: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR National Oxygen Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.