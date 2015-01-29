Dear Shareholders,

Your directors have pleasure in presenting the 49th Annual Report on the business and operations of your company along with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Particulars Standalone 2023 24 2022 23 (Rs. in Lakhs) (Rs. in Lakhs) Revenue from operations 4525.90 4711.32 Other Income 49.84 58.75 Profit/(Loss) before interest and 174.52 426.79 Depreciation Less: Interest 164.41 179.19 Less: Depreciation 333.39 326.69 Profit/(Loss) before tax (323.28) (79.09) Provision for tax 0 0 Tax for earlier years 0 0 Deferred Tax 0 0 Profit /(loss) after tax (323.28) (79.09) Other comprehensive Income 4.36 (15.68)

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE:

During the year under review, the Company has incurred a Net loss of Rs. (318.92) lakhs against a Net loss of Rs. (94.76) lakhs in the previous year.

There are adequate financial controls commensurate with the size of the organization and with reference to the financial statements; there is no change in the nature of business.

SHARE CAPITAL:

There are changes in the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024 as mentioned below:

The Paid up Capital of the Company has been increased to 5, 04,23,850 via Preferential issue of Equity Shares.

However there is no change in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors have not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS:

There has been no loan and guarantees given or made by the Company under Section 186 of the Act, 2013 during the financial year 2023-24.

TRANSFER TO GENERAL RESERVE:

Your directors do not propose to transfer any amount to the general reserve of the company during the financial year.

DEPOSITS:

During the financial year 2023-24, your Company has not accepted any deposit under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read together with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH

RELATED PARTIES:

Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, in the prescribed Form AOC 2, are appended as Annexure I.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

As required under Regulation 34(2) of the SEBI Listing (Obligations and Disclosures) Requirements Regulations, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report is enclosed below.

Industry Structure and Developments

Presently the Company Manufactures industrial gasses both in liquid and gaseous form. The order book position is comfortable since the Company was able to tie up long term contracts with the customers. The plant at Pondicherry and Perundurai is also performing at its full rated capacity. The Company is working at its market front since the supply of the Companies product has increased compared to the previous year.

Opportunities and Threats:

Our Company project has resulted in high quality output which has resulted to tie up long term contracts with the customers. Our main concern is, continuous competition from other manufactures in the same line of production.

Segment wise performance:

Presently the Company has one manufacture segment to manufacture industrial gasses both in liquid and gaseous form at plants situated at Pondicherry and Perundurai. The plants situated at both places are performing at full rate capacity. The products are very useful to hospitals and industry sector. Our products are in competitive position in the market.

Risks and Concerns:

Our main concern is, continuous competitive from other manufacturers in the same lien of production by reducing the price in the market due to which the Company has to reduce the price to retain its share in the market.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has a risk management policy in place for identification of key risks to its business objectives, impact assessment, risk analysis, risk evaluation, risk reporting and disclosures, risk mitigation and monitoring, and integration with strategy and business planning.

The Management identifies and controls risks through a properly defined framework in terms of the aforesaid policy.

BOARD POLICIES

The Company has the following policies which are applicable as per the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 which are placed on the website of the Company www.nolgroup.com

Code of conduct for Directors and Senior Management Board Diversity Policy Policy on determining materiality of events Policy on documents preservation and archival Terms of appointment of Independent Directors Policy on Related Party Transactions

Policy on sexual harassment of women at work place (Prevention, Prohibition and redressal) Act, 2013 Code Of Conduct for Insider Trading and Corporate Disclosure Practices Code Of Conduct For Board Of Directors Whistle Blower Policy Policy on Material Subsidiaries Policy on Code of Conduct Familiarization Program for Independent Directors Corporate Social Responsibility Policy

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY:

Pursuant to Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the company. The policy also lays down the criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The policy and details of Nomination and Remuneration is available on the website of the Company at www.nolgroup.com

In accordance with the Nomination and Remuneration Policy, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has, inter alia, the following responsibilities:

1. The Committee had formulated the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, and independence of a director. and is available in the company website www.nolgroup.com

2. The Committee shall identify persons who are qualified to become Director and persons who may be appointed in Key Managerial and Senior Management positions in accordance with the criteria laid down in this policy.

3. Recommend to the Board, appointment, and removal of Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel.

4. The Board shall carry out evaluations of the performance of every Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel at regular intervals (yearly).

5. The remuneration/ compensation/ commission etc. to the Managerial Personnel, KMP and Senior Management Personnel will be determined by the Committee and recommended to the Board for approval. The remuneration/ compensation/ commission etc. shall be subject to the prior/ post approval of the shareholders of the Company and Central Government, wherever required.

6. Increments to the existing remuneration/ compensation structure may be recommended by the Committee to the Board which should be within the slabs approved by the Shareholders in the case of Managerial Personnel.

7. Where any insurance is taken by the Company on behalf of its Managerial Personnel, Chie Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, the Company Secretary, and any other employees for indemnifying them against any liability, the premium paid on such insurance shall not be treated as part of the remuneration payable to any such personnel. Provided that if such person is proved to be guilty, the premium paid on such insurance shall be treated as part of the remuneration.

8. The Non-Executive/ Independent Director is not paid remuneration by way of fees for attending meetings of the Board or Committee thereof.

9. Commission to Non-Executive/ Independent Directors If proposed may be paid within the monetary limit approved by shareholders, subject to the limit not exceeding 1% of the net profits of the Company computed as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDIT COMMITTEE RECOMMENDATION:

During the year all the recommendations of the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board. Pursuant to Section 177(8) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Composition of Audit Committee is given as under:

Composition of Audit Committee:

The Composition of the Audit Committee as on 31st March 2024 is as follows:

Shri Shanmugavadivel Siva Independent Director (Chairman) Smt Mona Milan Parekh Independent Director (Member) Smt Sarita Saraf Independent Director (Member)

COMMENT ON STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORT:

There are no qualifications, reservations, remarks or disclaimers made by M/S. PSDY & Associates, Statutory Auditor, in their audit report.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, Ms. Lakshmmi Subramanian of M/s. Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (Membership No. CP 3534) was appointed to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-2024.

The Secretarial Audit report as received from the Secretarial Auditor is annexed to this report as Annexure II.

Qualification in Secretarial Audit Report

There are no material qualifications in the Secretarial Report.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS:

There are no qualifications in the Audit Report & Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24

Internal Auditors

Mr. R. Bala Subramanian, Chartered Accountants, are the Independent Internal Auditors of the Company. The Audit Committee determines the scope of internal Audit in line with regulatory and business requirements

Cost Auditor

Pursuant to notification of Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment rules, 2014, the Company does not fall under the purview of Cost Audit.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Board Composition Mr. Rajesh kumar Saraf Managing Director Mr. Gajanand Saraf Whole time Director Mrs. Sarita Saraf Director Mr. Shanmugavadivel Siva Independent Director Mrs. Mona Milan Parekh Independent Director Mr. Amit Kumar Agarwal Independent Director Key Managerial Personnel Mr. Rajesh Kumar Saraf Managing Director Mr. P. Ramalinga Srinivasan Chief Financial Officer Mr. Akhil Paliwal Company Secretary

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD AND BOARDS COMMITTEE:

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on business strategies / policies and review the financial performance of the Company. The Board Meetings are pre-scheduled, and a tentative annual calendar of the Board is circulated to the Directors well in advance to facilitate the Directors to plan their schedules.

Meeting No. of Meetings during the Financial Year 2023-24 Date of the Meeting Board Meeting 8 29.05.2023 , 21.07.2023 , 11.08.2023, 06.11.2023 , 20.01.2024 , 03.02.2024 , 13.02.2024 and 15.03.2024 Audit Committee 5 29.05.2023 , 11.08.2023 , 06.11.2023 , 20.01.2024 and 13.02.2024 Nomination & Remuneration Committee 1 10.02.2024 Stakeholders Relationship Committee 6 12.06.2024 , 28.06.2023 , 04.10.2023 , 25.01.2024 , 08.03.2024 and 21.03.2024 Independent Director Meeting 1 10.02.2024

The interval between two Board Meetings was well within the maximum period mentioned under section 173 of the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI Listing (Disclosures and Obligations Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Directors Re-appointment details:

Mr. Rajesh Kumar Saraf (having DIN: 00007353) who retires from office by rotation and being eligible offers herself for reappointment Mr. Amit Kumar Agarwal (DIN: 08723241) reappointed for second term of five years from 16th March, 2025 to 15th March, 2030

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Your Company is having accumulated losses and not having profits more than Rs. 5 Crores or net worth more than Rs. 500 Crores or Turnover of more than Rs. 1000 Crores in the previous financial year and therefore Constituting of a CSR Committee and its Compliance in accordance with the provisions of Section 135 of the Act, does not arise.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provision of the Companies Act, 2013, a structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration of the various aspects of the Boards functioning, the composition of the Board and its committees, culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations, and governance. The board and the committee were evaluated on various criteria as stated below:

1. Composition of the Board and Committee.

2. Understanding of the Company and its business by the Board.

3. Availability of information to the board and committee.

4. Effective Conduct of Board and Committee Meetings.

6. Monitoring by the Board management effectiveness in implementing strategies, managing risks and achieving the goals.

The Board also carried out the evaluation of directors and chairman based on following criteria:

1. Attendance of meetings.

2. Understanding and knowledge of the entity.

3. Maintaining Confidentiality of board discussion.

4. Contribution to the board by active participation.

5. Maintaining independent judgment in the decisions of the Board

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

In terms of Section 118(10) of the Act, the Company states that the applicable Secretarial Standards i.e., SS-1 and SS-2, issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, relating to Meetings of Board of Directors and General Meetings respectively, have been duly complied with however improvements in certain areas are being made.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS DECLARATION:

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the Criteria of independence laid down under Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 in respect of financial year ended 31st March, 2024, which has been relied on by the Company and placed at the Board Meeting.

SEPARATE MEETING OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

As required under Clause VII of Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, the Independent Directors held a Meeting on 10th February 2024, without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and members of Management.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The familiarization program is to update the Directors on the roles, responsibilities, rights and duties under the Act and other statutes and about the overall functioning and performance of the Company. The policy and details of familiarization program is available on the website of the Company at www.nolgroup.com

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/ VIGIL MECHANISM:

Pursuant to Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Company has established a Vigil Mechanism policy for directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behaviors, actual or suspected fraud, violations of Code of Conduct of the Company etc. The mechanism also provides for adequate safeguards against the victimization of employees who avail themselves of the mechanism and also provides for direct access by the Whistle Blower to the Audit Committee.

It is affirmed that during the Financial Year 2023-24, no employee has been denied access to the Audit Committee. The vigil mechanism policy is also available on the Companys website www.nolgroup.com

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has formulated a Framework on Internal Financial Controls In accordance with Rule 8 (5) (viii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Company has adequate internal control systems to monitor business processes, financial reporting and compliance with applicable regulations and they are operating effectively.

The systems are periodically reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board for identification of deficiencies and necessary time-bound actions are taken to improve efficiency at all the levels. The Committee also reviews the observations forming part of internal auditors report, key issues and areas of improvement, significant processes and accounting policies.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT:

The Board of Directors has adopted a policy and procedure on Code of Conduct for the Board Members and employees of the Company in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insiders Trading) Regulations, 2015. This Code helps the Company to maintain the Standard of Business Ethics and ensure compliance with the legal requirements of the Company. The Code is aimed at preventing any wrong doing and promoting ethical conduct at the Board and by employees. The Compliance Officer is responsible to ensure adherence to the Code by all concerned. The Code lays down the standard of Conduct which is expected to be followed by the Directors and the designated employees in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the workplace, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders. All the Board Members and the Senior Management Personnel have confirmed Compliance with the Code.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The Submission of Extract of Annual Return in MGT-9 is dispensed with in terms of Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment rules, 2021 dated 5th March, 2021. Hence, the question of attaching MGT-9 with this report does not arise. However, the Annual return can be viewed in the website of the company www.nolgroup.com

DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS:

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and is of the view that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

Directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under the Companies Act, 2013 are covered under the Boards policy formulated by the Company and is available on the Company website www.nolgroup.com

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES STATEMENT:

As required under Section 134(3)(C) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Directors hereby state and confirm that they have:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

b) They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year ended on that date.

c) They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

d) They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

e) They have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively.

f) They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

During the year under review, there were no frauds reported by the Auditors on the employees or officers of the Company under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. THE CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

Improvements in operating efficiency and reduction in the employee strength.

B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

The efforts made towards technology absorption: NIL Benefits derived Production improvement: NIL

Cost Reduction: NIL

Production development or Import substitution; NIL Import Technology; NIL

Expenditure incurred on Research and Development; NIL

C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Details 2023- 2024 2022- 2023 Rs. In Lacs Rs. In Lacs Earning in Foreign Exchange NIL NIL Expenditure in Foreign Exchange NIL NIL CIF value of imports Raw Materials Calcium Carbide NIL 43.84

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

As prescribed under the provisions of Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015, your Company does not fall under the purview of complying with the provisions of Corporate Governance. During the year, with the approval of the Board of Directors, your Company has informed the non-applicability provision to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Since the provision of Corporate Governance is not applicable for the entire Financial Year 2023-24, a separate report of Corporate Governance is not disclosed in the Annual Report 2023-24.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

There were no applications made nor any proceeding pending under the insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016 during the year

MAJOR THINGS HAPPENED DURING THE YEAR WHICH MADE THE IMPACT ON THE OVERALL WORKINGS OF THE COMPANY & THE MAJOR ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE COMPANY IN THAT RESPECT, SUCH AS COVID- 19 PANDEMIC:

Nil

THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

During the year under review there was no instance of one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

THE RATIO OF THE REMUNERATION OF EACH DIRECTOR TO THE MEDIAN REMUNERATION OF THE EMPLOYEES OF THE COMPANY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND PERCENTAGE INCREASE IN REMUNERATION OF EACH DIRECTOR AND KMP:

Executive Directors Ratio to Median Remuneration Mr. Rajesh Kumar Saraf 1:0.246 Managing Director Mr. Gajanand Saraf Whole 1:0.041 Time Director Ms. Sarita Saraf - Director 1:0.074

LISTING FEES:

The Company confirms that it has paid the annual listing fees for the year 2023-24 to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND SHARE TRANSFER BOOKS:

The Register of Members and Share Transfer books of the company will be closed with effect from Tuesday, 10th of September 2024 to Monday, 16th of September 2024 (both days inclusive).

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your directors take this opportunity to express their sincere gratitude to the encouragement, assistance, cooperation, and support given by the Central Government, the Government of Tamil Nadu during the year. They also wish to convey their gratitude to all the customers, Auditors, suppliers, dealers, and all those associated with the company for their continued patronage during the year. Your directors also wish to place on record their appreciation for the hard work and unstinting efforts put in by the employees at all levels. The directors are thankful to the esteemed stakeholders for their continued support and the confidence reposed in the Company and its management.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The statements contained in the Boards Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report contain certain statements relating to the future and therefore are forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities, laws and regulations. Various factors such as economic conditions, changes in government regulations, tax regime, other statues, market forces and other associated and incidental factors may however lead to variation in actual results.