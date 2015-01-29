To

The Members of NATIONAL OXYGEN LIMITED Report on the audit of the financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s. NATIONAL OXYGEN LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

S.No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Valuation of trade receivables How our audit addressed the key audit matter: As disclosed in Note 8 to the financial statements. The Company assesses periodically and at each financial year end, the expected credit loss associated with its receivables. When there is expected credit loss impairment, the amount and timing of future cash flows are estimated based on historical, current and forward-looking loss experience for assets with similar credit risk characteristics. We focused on this area because of its significance and the degree of judgement required to estimate the expected credit loss and determining the carrying amount of trade Receivables. We obtained an understanding of the Companys credit policy for trade receivables and evaluated the processes for identifying impairment indicators. We have reviewed and tested the ageing of trade receivables. We have reviewed managements assessment on the credit worthiness of selected customers for trade receivables. We further discussed with the key management on the adequacy of the allowance for impairment recorded by the Company and reviewed the supporting documents provided by management in relation to their assessment. We have also reviewed the adequacy and appropriateness of the impairment charge based on the available information. Our Observation: Based on our audit procedures performed, we found managements assessment of the recoverability of trade receivables to be reasonable and the disclosures to be appropriate.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance(including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

The provisions of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure “A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent possible.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the “paragraph h(f) under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements” on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors), Rules, 2014;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the cash flow statement and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note No. 39(A) to the financial statements;

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. There have been no delays in transferring amounts, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts,

i. no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities Intermediaries, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

ii. no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities Funding Parties, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii. Based on audit procedures carried out by us, that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

e. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, hence requirement for compliance with Section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks and information given to us, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility thought the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software, hence we are unable to comment on audit trail feature of the said software.

For PSDY & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.010625S Sd/- Vikram Singhvi Partner Membership No. 227334 UDIN: 24227334BKASIP3783 Place: Chennai Date: 22-05-2024

Annexure “A” to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of NATIONAL OXYGEN LIMITED for the year ended on 31st March 2024. We report that: i. In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The property, plant and equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the management wherever possible, at the close of the year as confirmed by the management. According to the information and explanations given to us and as examined by us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use asset) and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

ii. a) As Informed to us the inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit from financial institutions iii. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made investments in/ provided any guarantee or security/ granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) of the Order is not applicable

iv. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 is respect of loans, investment, guarantees and security provided by the company; v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, to which the directives of the Reserve Bank of India and the Provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under apply. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the company and accordingly paragraph 3(vi) of the order is not applicable. vii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:

a) Amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed outstanding statutory dues as at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the amount of outstanding dues of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income- tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute are stated below:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Period in which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty demanded on the facility charges being charged. 1.06 Sept2000 to Aug2001 CESTAT, Southern Bench Central Excise Act, 1944 Departmental appeal against the partial favourable order passed by Commissioner (Appeals) for Excise duty demanded on the rental / facility charges being charged. 4.91 Sept2000 to Aug2001 CESTAT, Southern Bench Central Excise Act, 1944 Departmental appeal against the favourable order passed by CESTAT in respect of 8% duty demanded on supply to ISRO under Nil rate of duty while availing Cenvat Credit. 5.71 2000-01 Madras High Court Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty demanded on the Cylinder Repair charges being charged 0.20 Sept2006 to Mar2007 CESTAT, Southern Bench Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty demanded on the Cylinder Holding / facility charges being Charged 1.67 May2006 to Aug2006 CESTAT, Southern Bench Service Tax Service Tax demanded on the Lease charge income Received 11.32 2002-03 & 2003-04 CESTAT, Southern Bench Service Tax Service Tax demanded on the Lease charge income received 6.69 2004-05 & 2005-06 CESTAT, Southern Bench Customs Act, 1961 Differential Customs Duty on Import of Second-hand Plant (including Interest & Penalty) 88.24 1994-95 CESTAT, Southern Bench Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance of expenses 2.09 AY-2012-13 Dy. Commissioner of Income Tax Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance made by the Assessing Officer which are not justified. Also, brought forward Depreciation Loss not fully set off. 35.58 AY 2018-19 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Set off LTCG against brought forward losses not properly considered, resulting in demand. 110.85 AY 2019-20 Dy. Commissioner of Income Tax

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, paragraph 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the term loans availed/ amounts raised by issue of debt securities during the year have been utilized for the purpose for which it was obtained. d) Based on the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, short term loans have not been utilized by the Company for long term purposes. e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries/ associates/ joint-ventures and accordingly, paragraphs 3 (ix) (e) and 3 (ix) (f) of the Order are not applicable. x. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable. b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilised funds raised by way of preferential allotment of shares for the purpose for which they were raised.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

xi. a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by any person has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) Since there is no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by any person has been noticed or reported during the year, paragraph 3 (xi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, Paragraphs 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act. Where applicable, the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable. d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) and it does not have any other companies in the Group. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable. xix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans, there are no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company does not fulfil the criteria as specified under section 135(1) of the Act read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and according; reporting under clause (xx) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xxi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have investments in subsidiaries/ associates or joint venture companies. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For PSDY & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.010625S Sd/- Vikram Singhvi Partner Membership No. 227334 UDIN: 24227334BKASIP3783 Place: Chennai Date: 22-05-2024

Annexure “B” to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the Members of NATIONAL OXYGEN LIMITED of even date)

Report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub - section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of NATIONAL OXYGEN LIMITED (“the Company”) as at March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The board of directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.