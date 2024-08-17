Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹1.4
Prev. Close₹1.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.4
Day's Low₹1.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-3.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.29
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
23.53
23.53
14.86
14.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.59
41.34
64.72
66.48
Net Worth
33.12
64.87
79.58
81.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
14.08
18.43
0
20.59
yoy growth (%)
-23.55
0
-100
-77.61
Raw materials
-16.81
-13.28
0
-15.34
As % of sales
119.34
72.07
0
74.5
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.47
-0.17
-0.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-30.37
-19.95
-1.08
0.6
Depreciation
-2.09
-0.74
0
-0.44
Tax paid
0.66
-4.61
-0.01
0
Working capital
-22.62
2.66
14.54
-21.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.55
0
-100
-77.61
Op profit growth
7.89
723.83
-145.06
-85.55
EBIT growth
21.29
781.1
-132.15
-77.37
Net profit growth
28.48
2,053.47
-290.01
-79.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
KRISHNAN UMAMAHESHWARAN
Director
SHAILESH MANIBHAI BUCH
Whole-time Director
LEKHA MANIBHAI BUCH
Reports by Shri Aster Silicates Ltd
Summary
Aster Silicates Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing of sodium silicate, which includes food grade sodium silicate, special drilling grade silicate and detergent grade silicate. The company produces sodium silicate both in glass and liquid form. The companys sodium silicates serve a wide range of end use markets, including soaps and detergents, pulp and paper, paint and pigments, catalysts, and metal cleaning.The company operates from two units in Gujarat aggregate installed capacity of 150 MT of glass/day. The unit I has three furnaces with an average combined capacity of 100 MT of glass/day. All the three furnaces are triple pass regenerative and recuperative end fired glass furnace with multiple fuel arrangement, capable of using biogas, coal and also natural gas. The unit II has a single furnace with a capacity of 50 mts of glass/day, which also triple pass regenerative and recuperative end fired glass furnace.The company was originally incorporated as Arbuda Steel Private Limited on August 27, 1996. In April 13, 2006, the company name was changed to Aster Silicates Private Limited. In December 4, 2009, the company was converted into a public limited company and consequently the name of the company was changed to Aster Silicates Limited.In July 1997, the company started commercial production of Sodium Silicate at the Kheda Unit with a capacity of 12 TPD. During the year 2004-2005, the company modified the furnaces to single pass regenerators for fuel effici
Read More
