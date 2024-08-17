iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Aster Silicates Ltd Share Price

1.4
(0.00%)
May 2, 2017|03:30:44 PM

Shri Aster Silicates Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1.4

Prev. Close

1.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.4

Day's Low

1.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-3.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.29

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shri Aster Silicates Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Shri Aster Silicates Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shri Aster Silicates Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:53 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.59%

Non-Promoter- 70.40%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 70.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shri Aster Silicates Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

23.53

23.53

14.86

14.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.59

41.34

64.72

66.48

Net Worth

33.12

64.87

79.58

81.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

14.08

18.43

0

20.59

yoy growth (%)

-23.55

0

-100

-77.61

Raw materials

-16.81

-13.28

0

-15.34

As % of sales

119.34

72.07

0

74.5

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.47

-0.17

-0.32

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-30.37

-19.95

-1.08

0.6

Depreciation

-2.09

-0.74

0

-0.44

Tax paid

0.66

-4.61

-0.01

0

Working capital

-22.62

2.66

14.54

-21.63

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.55

0

-100

-77.61

Op profit growth

7.89

723.83

-145.06

-85.55

EBIT growth

21.29

781.1

-132.15

-77.37

Net profit growth

28.48

2,053.47

-290.01

-79.42

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shri Aster Silicates Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shri Aster Silicates Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

KRISHNAN UMAMAHESHWARAN

Director

SHAILESH MANIBHAI BUCH

Whole-time Director

LEKHA MANIBHAI BUCH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shri Aster Silicates Ltd

Summary

Aster Silicates Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing of sodium silicate, which includes food grade sodium silicate, special drilling grade silicate and detergent grade silicate. The company produces sodium silicate both in glass and liquid form. The companys sodium silicates serve a wide range of end use markets, including soaps and detergents, pulp and paper, paint and pigments, catalysts, and metal cleaning.The company operates from two units in Gujarat aggregate installed capacity of 150 MT of glass/day. The unit I has three furnaces with an average combined capacity of 100 MT of glass/day. All the three furnaces are triple pass regenerative and recuperative end fired glass furnace with multiple fuel arrangement, capable of using biogas, coal and also natural gas. The unit II has a single furnace with a capacity of 50 mts of glass/day, which also triple pass regenerative and recuperative end fired glass furnace.The company was originally incorporated as Arbuda Steel Private Limited on August 27, 1996. In April 13, 2006, the company name was changed to Aster Silicates Private Limited. In December 4, 2009, the company was converted into a public limited company and consequently the name of the company was changed to Aster Silicates Limited.In July 1997, the company started commercial production of Sodium Silicate at the Kheda Unit with a capacity of 12 TPD. During the year 2004-2005, the company modified the furnaces to single pass regenerators for fuel effici
Read More

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

