To The Members of Shri Aster Silicates Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of SHRI ASTER SILICATES LIMITED, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March , 2015, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ( the Act ) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers the internal control relevant to the Company s preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

The company did not get the information regarding MSME status of its creditors. There is hence no disclosure in presentation of financial statements regarding payments to MSME creditors.

Subject to above, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2015;

(b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the loss of the Company for the year ended on that date, and

(c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2015( the Order ) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2015, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2015, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the other matters included in the Auditor s Report and to our best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

• The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 2 : Notes to the financial statements;

• The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

Shri Aster Silicates Limited Annexure to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of Shri Aster Silicates Limited for the year Ended on 31-Mar-2015. We report that:

S. No. Particulars Auditors Remark (i) (a) whether the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets; Yes (b) whether these fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; whether any material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and if so, whether the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account; Yes (ii) (a) whether physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management; (b) are the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. If not, the inadequacies in such procedures should be reported; Yes Yes (c) whether the company is maintaining proper records of inventory and whether any material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification and if so, whether the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account; Yes (iii) (iii) whether the company has granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act. If so, No (a) whether receipt of the principal amount and interest are also regular NA (b) if overdue amount is more than rupees One Lakh, whether reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest; NA (iv) is there an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. Whether there is a continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in internal control system. Yes (v) in case the company has accepted deposits, whether the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under, where applicable, have been complied with? If not, the nature of contraventions should be stated; If an order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal, whether the same has been complied with or not? NA (vi) whether maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, whether such accounts and records have been made and maintained; No (vii) (a) is the company regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and if not, the extent of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, shall be indicated by the auditor. As per Annex-1 below. (b) in case dues of income tax or sales tax or wealth tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess have not been deposited on account of any dispute, then the amounts involved and the forum where dispute is pending shall be mentioned. (A mere representation to the concerned Department shall not constitute a dispute). NA (c) whether the amount required to be transferred to investor education and protection fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 (1 of 1956) and rules made there under has been transferred to such fund within time. (viii) whether in case of a company which has been registered for a period not less than five years, its accumulated losses at the end of the financial year are not less than fifty per cent of its net worth and whether it has incurred cash losses in such financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year; No (ix) whether the company has defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution or bank or debenture holders? If yes, the period and amount of default to be reported; No (x) whether the company has given any guarantee for loans taken by others from bank or financial institutions, the terms and conditions whereof are prejudicial to the interest of the company; No (xi) whether term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained; Yes (xii) whether any fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the year; If yes, the nature and the amount involved is to be indicated. No

Annex-1 to Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2015:

Sr. No. Nature of Dues Pertaining Financial Year Amount Rs. 1 Income Tax AY 2008-09 10,29,920/- 2 Income Tax AY 2010-11 1,81,43,229/- 3 Income Tax AY 2011-12 1,36,95,580/-