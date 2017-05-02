Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
14.08
18.43
0
20.59
yoy growth (%)
-23.55
0
-100
-77.61
Raw materials
-16.81
-13.28
0
-15.34
As % of sales
119.34
72.07
0
74.5
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.47
-0.17
-0.32
As % of sales
2.5
2.58
0
1.58
Other costs
-6.4
-13.45
-0.88
-2.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
45.43
73
0
12.41
Operating profit
-9.47
-8.78
-1.06
2.36
OPM
-67.28
-47.66
0
11.49
Depreciation
-2.09
-0.74
0
-0.44
Interest expense
-18.97
-10.55
-0.01
-2.71
Other income
0.17
0.13
0
1.39
Profit before tax
-30.37
-19.95
-1.08
0.6
Taxes
0.66
-4.61
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-2.19
23.11
1.65
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-29.7
-24.56
-1.1
0.6
Exceptional items
-2.04
-0.14
-0.04
0
Net profit
-31.75
-24.71
-1.14
0.6
yoy growth (%)
28.48
2,053.47
-290.01
-79.42
NPM
-225.39
-134.1
0
2.93
