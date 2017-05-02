iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Aster Silicates Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.4
(0.00%)
May 2, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

14.08

18.43

0

20.59

yoy growth (%)

-23.55

0

-100

-77.61

Raw materials

-16.81

-13.28

0

-15.34

As % of sales

119.34

72.07

0

74.5

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.47

-0.17

-0.32

As % of sales

2.5

2.58

0

1.58

Other costs

-6.4

-13.45

-0.88

-2.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

45.43

73

0

12.41

Operating profit

-9.47

-8.78

-1.06

2.36

OPM

-67.28

-47.66

0

11.49

Depreciation

-2.09

-0.74

0

-0.44

Interest expense

-18.97

-10.55

-0.01

-2.71

Other income

0.17

0.13

0

1.39

Profit before tax

-30.37

-19.95

-1.08

0.6

Taxes

0.66

-4.61

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-2.19

23.11

1.65

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-29.7

-24.56

-1.1

0.6

Exceptional items

-2.04

-0.14

-0.04

0

Net profit

-31.75

-24.71

-1.14

0.6

yoy growth (%)

28.48

2,053.47

-290.01

-79.42

NPM

-225.39

-134.1

0

2.93

