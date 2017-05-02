Shri Aster Silicates Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-30.37
-19.95
-1.08
0.6
Depreciation
-2.09
-0.74
0
-0.44
Tax paid
0.66
-4.61
-0.01
0
Working capital
-22.62
2.66
14.54
-21.63
Other operating items
Operating
-54.42
-22.65
13.43
-21.47
Capital expenditure
0.05
-4.63
0.04
1.59
Free cash flow
-54.37
-27.28
13.47
-19.87
Equity raised
82.68
139.44
132.34
132.14
Investing
0
0
0
-1.2
Financing
12.57
27.05
27.22
1.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
40.88
139.2
173.04
112.33
