Shri Aster Silicates Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.4
(0.00%)
May 2, 2017|03:30:44 PM

Shri Aster Silicates Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-30.37

-19.95

-1.08

0.6

Depreciation

-2.09

-0.74

0

-0.44

Tax paid

0.66

-4.61

-0.01

0

Working capital

-22.62

2.66

14.54

-21.63

Other operating items

Operating

-54.42

-22.65

13.43

-21.47

Capital expenditure

0.05

-4.63

0.04

1.59

Free cash flow

-54.37

-27.28

13.47

-19.87

Equity raised

82.68

139.44

132.34

132.14

Investing

0

0

0

-1.2

Financing

12.57

27.05

27.22

1.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

40.88

139.2

173.04

112.33

