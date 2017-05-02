Shri Aster Silicates Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
23.53
23.53
14.86
14.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.59
41.34
64.72
66.48
Net Worth
33.12
64.87
79.58
81.34
Minority Interest
Debt
77.91
70.24
43.79
17.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.9
11.57
6.96
6.96
Total Liabilities
121.93
146.68
130.33
105.53
Fixed Assets
117.52
113.45
104.4
104.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.13
28.78
25.48
1.06
Inventories
5.62
7.44
3.63
2.79
Inventory Days
145.6
147.34
0
49.45
Sundry Debtors
0.15
4.71
0.65
0.94
Debtor Days
3.88
93.27
0
16.66
Other Current Assets
12.69
22.44
24.21
1.23
Sundry Creditors
-4.27
-3.67
-0.64
-1.29
Creditor Days
110.62
72.68
0
22.86
Other Current Liabilities
-10.06
-2.14
-2.37
-2.61
Cash
0.27
4.45
0.44
0.3
Total Assets
121.92
146.68
130.32
105.53
No Record Found
