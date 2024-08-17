Shri Aster Silicates Ltd Summary

Aster Silicates Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing of sodium silicate, which includes food grade sodium silicate, special drilling grade silicate and detergent grade silicate. The company produces sodium silicate both in glass and liquid form. The companys sodium silicates serve a wide range of end use markets, including soaps and detergents, pulp and paper, paint and pigments, catalysts, and metal cleaning.The company operates from two units in Gujarat aggregate installed capacity of 150 MT of glass/day. The unit I has three furnaces with an average combined capacity of 100 MT of glass/day. All the three furnaces are triple pass regenerative and recuperative end fired glass furnace with multiple fuel arrangement, capable of using biogas, coal and also natural gas. The unit II has a single furnace with a capacity of 50 mts of glass/day, which also triple pass regenerative and recuperative end fired glass furnace.The company was originally incorporated as Arbuda Steel Private Limited on August 27, 1996. In April 13, 2006, the company name was changed to Aster Silicates Private Limited. In December 4, 2009, the company was converted into a public limited company and consequently the name of the company was changed to Aster Silicates Limited.In July 1997, the company started commercial production of Sodium Silicate at the Kheda Unit with a capacity of 12 TPD. During the year 2004-2005, the company modified the furnaces to single pass regenerators for fuel efficiency (Kheda unit). During the year 2005-2006, the company converted the furnace in Kheda Unit into double pass regenerators.During the year 2006-2007, the company converted the furnace into triple pass regenerators at Kheda unit capable of running on coal and natural gas. During the year 2007-2008, the companys furnace at Kheda was modified to allow use of biogas and other multi-fuels as an alternate fuel. In April 2008, the company started commercial production at the Bharuch Unit with a capacity of 50 TPD.During the year 2008-2009, the company signed an agreement with a German Public Company for carbon credit offset for switching the fuel source from conventional fuel source to biogas (both Kheda and Bharuch unit). In the same year, the company further modified the entire furnaces to allow operation using 100% biogas.