Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹673.5
Prev. Close₹669.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹525.22
Day's High₹673.5
Day's Low₹659
52 Week's High₹837.7
52 Week's Low₹571.3
Book Value₹143.95
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,153.63
P/E30.79
EPS21.44
Divi. Yield0.45
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.68
24.61
23.82
23.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,681.74
1,407.91
238.87
50.16
Net Worth
1,706.42
1,432.52
262.69
73.98
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
1,330.09
1,441.07
1,130.44
608.17
565.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,330.09
1,441.07
1,130.44
608.17
565.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
43.32
43.27
12.39
8.83
121.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
SUBRAHMANYAM MEENAKSHISUNDARAM
Managing Director
P. Ranjit
Independent Director
Padma Chandrasekaran
Non Executive Director
P Ravi
Independent Director
C G Sethuram
Independent Director
KANDHERI MUNUSWAMY MOHANDASS
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ravi Prakash Mundhra.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Archean Chemical Industries Ltd
Summary
Archean Chemical Industries Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name of Archean Chemical Industries at Chennai, pursuant to a Partnership Deed dated November 20, 2003, which was registered under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 with the Registrar of Firms, Chennai. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm converted into Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 with the name Archean Chemical Industries Private Limited and a Certificate of Incorporation dated July 14, 2009 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, at Chennai. Consequent upon conversion into a Public Limited Company on November 15, 2021, name of the Company was changed to Archean Chemical Industries Limited.The Company is a leading specialty marine chemical manufacturer in India and focused on producing and exporting bromine, industrial salt, and sulphate of potash to customers around the world. It produce products from brine reserves in the Rann of Kutch, located on the Coast of Gujarat, and manufacture products at their facility near Hajipir in Gujarat. Their bromine is used as key initial level materials, which have applications in the pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, water treatment, flame retardant, additives, oil & gas and energy storage batteries. Industrial salt is an important raw material used in chemical industry for production of sodium carbonate (soda ash), caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, chlorine, bleaching powders, chlorate, sodium sulphate (salt cake) and sodium m
Read More
The Archean Chemical Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹660.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd is ₹8153.63 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd is 30.79 and 4.62 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Archean Chemical Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd is ₹571.3 and ₹837.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 12.97%, 1 Year at 2.13%, 6 Month at -9.15%, 3 Month at -7.78% and 1 Month at -6.66%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.