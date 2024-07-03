iifl-logo-icon 1
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd Share Price

660.6
(-1.30%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open673.5
  • Day's High673.5
  • 52 Wk High837.7
  • Prev. Close669.3
  • Day's Low659
  • 52 Wk Low 571.3
  • Turnover (lac)525.22
  • P/E30.79
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value143.95
  • EPS21.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,153.63
  • Div. Yield0.45
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

673.5

Prev. Close

669.3

Turnover(Lac.)

525.22

Day's High

673.5

Day's Low

659

52 Week's High

837.7

52 Week's Low

571.3

Book Value

143.95

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,153.63

P/E

30.79

EPS

21.44

Divi. Yield

0.45

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 21 Jun, 2024

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:22 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.45%

Non-Promoter- 32.17%

Institutions: 32.17%

Non-Institutions: 14.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.68

24.61

23.82

23.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,681.74

1,407.91

238.87

50.16

Net Worth

1,706.42

1,432.52

262.69

73.98

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

1,330.09

1,441.07

1,130.44

608.17

565.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,330.09

1,441.07

1,130.44

608.17

565.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

43.32

43.27

12.39

8.83

121.66

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Archean Chemical Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

SUBRAHMANYAM MEENAKSHISUNDARAM

Managing Director

P. Ranjit

Independent Director

Padma Chandrasekaran

Non Executive Director

P Ravi

Independent Director

C G Sethuram

Independent Director

KANDHERI MUNUSWAMY MOHANDASS

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ravi Prakash Mundhra.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Archean Chemical Industries Ltd

Summary

Archean Chemical Industries Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name of Archean Chemical Industries at Chennai, pursuant to a Partnership Deed dated November 20, 2003, which was registered under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 with the Registrar of Firms, Chennai. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm converted into Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 with the name Archean Chemical Industries Private Limited and a Certificate of Incorporation dated July 14, 2009 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, at Chennai. Consequent upon conversion into a Public Limited Company on November 15, 2021, name of the Company was changed to Archean Chemical Industries Limited.The Company is a leading specialty marine chemical manufacturer in India and focused on producing and exporting bromine, industrial salt, and sulphate of potash to customers around the world. It produce products from brine reserves in the Rann of Kutch, located on the Coast of Gujarat, and manufacture products at their facility near Hajipir in Gujarat. Their bromine is used as key initial level materials, which have applications in the pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, water treatment, flame retardant, additives, oil & gas and energy storage batteries. Industrial salt is an important raw material used in chemical industry for production of sodium carbonate (soda ash), caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, chlorine, bleaching powders, chlorate, sodium sulphate (salt cake) and sodium m
Company FAQs

What is the Archean Chemical Industries Ltd share price today?

The Archean Chemical Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹660.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd is ₹8153.63 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd is 30.79 and 4.62 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Archean Chemical Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd is ₹571.3 and ₹837.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd?

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 12.97%, 1 Year at 2.13%, 6 Month at -9.15%, 3 Month at -7.78% and 1 Month at -6.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.45 %
Institutions - 32.17 %
Public - 14.37 %

