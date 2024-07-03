Summary

Archean Chemical Industries Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name of Archean Chemical Industries at Chennai, pursuant to a Partnership Deed dated November 20, 2003, which was registered under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 with the Registrar of Firms, Chennai. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm converted into Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 with the name Archean Chemical Industries Private Limited and a Certificate of Incorporation dated July 14, 2009 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, at Chennai. Consequent upon conversion into a Public Limited Company on November 15, 2021, name of the Company was changed to Archean Chemical Industries Limited.The Company is a leading specialty marine chemical manufacturer in India and focused on producing and exporting bromine, industrial salt, and sulphate of potash to customers around the world. It produce products from brine reserves in the Rann of Kutch, located on the Coast of Gujarat, and manufacture products at their facility near Hajipir in Gujarat. Their bromine is used as key initial level materials, which have applications in the pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, water treatment, flame retardant, additives, oil & gas and energy storage batteries. Industrial salt is an important raw material used in chemical industry for production of sodium carbonate (soda ash), caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, chlorine, bleaching powders, chlorate, sodium sulphate (salt cake) and sodium m

