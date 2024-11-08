|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Archean Chemical Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Result for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|Archean Chemical Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the August 02 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. As per attached file Appointment of KMP designated as Executive Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|5 May 2024
|Archean Chemical Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 14 2024 approved 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial statements for the FY ended 31st March 2024 2. Proposed Final Dividend of Re.1/- (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|Archean Chemical Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday the 03rd February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 and to consider and recommend second interim dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. We request you to take the same on record. The Board of Directors have approved a second Interim dividend of Re.1/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each (50%) for the FY 23-24 The record date for the purpose of payment of Second Interim Dividend is fixed as Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 03, 2024 1. Unaudited Financial Results Q3 for the FY 23-24 2. Second Interim Dividend Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results Q3 for the FY 23-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.02.2024)
