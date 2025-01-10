Archean Chemical Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.68
24.61
23.82
23.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,681.74
1,407.91
238.87
50.16
Net Worth
1,706.42
1,432.52
262.69
73.98
Minority Interest
Debt
39.07
69.38
897.23
903.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
134.21
124.68
114.98
105.74
Total Liabilities
1,879.7
1,626.58
1,274.9
1,083.24
Fixed Assets
1,107.02
1,130.67
1,103.4
1,061.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
346.83
215.08
16.21
41.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.43
9.23
105.42
159.03
Networking Capital
371.53
239.62
-3.87
-210.09
Inventories
127
167.76
120.79
110.63
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
155.85
117.74
152.97
68.07
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
210.45
92.62
84.58
67.74
Sundry Creditors
-100.27
-96.7
-112.29
-111.78
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-21.5
-41.8
-249.92
-344.75
Cash
43.87
31.97
53.75
31.81
Total Assets
1,879.68
1,626.57
1,274.91
1,083.24
No Record Found
