Archean Chemical Industries Ltd Dividend

606.65
(0.84%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Archean Chemical CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend14 May 202421 Jun 202421 Jun 2024150Final
Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on May 14, 2024 (Tuesday) inter alia, has considered and approved the following: The Board decided to recommend to the members a final dividend of Re. 1/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each (50%) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, which shall be paid/despatched within 30 days from the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), if approved by the Members at the AGM. The final dividend shall be paid to those members whose name(s) appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on June 21, 2024. In respect of shares held in electronic form, the dividend will be paid on the basis of beneficial ownership as per details furnished by the Depositories for this purpose. The Record date for the purposed of final dividend for the FY 23-24 is June 21, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
Dividend3 Feb 202414 Feb 202414 Feb 2024150Interim 2
The Board of Directors have approved a second Interim dividend of Re.1/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each (50%) for the FY 23-24

