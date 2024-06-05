Annual General Meeting for Financial Year 2023-24: We wish to inform you that the Fifteenth Annual General Meeting AGM) of the Company for the FY 2023-24 will be held through Video Conferencing(VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) on Friday, June 28, 2024 in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder and in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and Ministry of Corporate Affairs from time to time. AGM 28/06/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 05.06.2024) 15th AGM Notice for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024) Proceedings of the 15th AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024) Re-appointment of Independent director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024)