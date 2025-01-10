To the Members of Archean Chemical Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Archean Chemical

Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flowsfor the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profitand other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the

Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilledour other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

S.No Key Audit Matter Our Response 1. Revenue from sale of products is recognized on transfer of control to the Customer. Our audit procedures included verification of existence, completeness, accuracy and cut-off for the sales transactions. Company is catering to clients in the Asia / Europe regions. Delivery to customers might take extended time periods from the date of dispatch from the premises of Company. • Our tests included performance of an understanding and evaluation of the internal controls over the revenue recognition and a validation of relevant controls. There is a risk of inherent misstatement of the financial statements related to transactions recorded close to the year end in the context of the terms of supply and the point of transfer of control and thus, the point of recognition as per IND AS (cut off risk). • The tests further covered the proper recognition of revenue through testing of samples of sales transactions, obtaining appropriate supporting evidence including third party survey report for each despatch with specific attention to key contractual terms that regulate the various performance obligations. Considering magnitude and high volume of sales transactions carried out, revenue recognition is considered as a key audit matter. • Our audit procedures included analytical review of sales transactions and accounting of revenue. It also extended to performing confirmation procedures over trade receivables with the objective of validating trade receivable balances, testing samples of credit notes and year-end accruals. • Evaluating the disclosures made with requirements under the Accounting Standards and the Companies Act, 2013. 2 Inventory at the year end With respect to existence of inventories at the year end, we performed the following procedures: The Companys inventory, generally, is located at its plant at Kutch and its finished goods at the Jakhau and Mundra ports. • Understood and evaluated the Managements internal controls process to establish the existence of inventory such as: The Company has a policy of performing verificationof its inventory at these locations. (a) the process of physical verification carried out by the Management, the scope and coverage of the verification programme, the results of such verification including analysis of discrepancies, if any, The Company has conducted the physical verification of inventories across at Washery plant, Jakhau, and Mundra port between 3rd April 2024 and 7th April 2024 by engaging specialists (management experts). (b) maintenance of stock records at all locations. Considering the bulk nature and reliance of third Party technology for salt quantity determination, physical verification of inventories at year end is considered as key audit matter. • Understood and evaluated the competence, independence and objectivity of the experts engaged by the Management. • Participated in the stock count performed by the management at Washery plant, Jakhau, and Mundra port. • Checked roll back procedures from the date of the physical verification to the year end based on third party certified physical verification report to the book stock. • On a sample basis, tested the quantity reconciliation from 1st April ,2023 to 31st March, 2024 of raw materials, and finished goods, that was prepared by the Management.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management and Board of Directors for Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the

Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the

Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the

Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements,

Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph (h) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014. (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the

Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". (g) The observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 37 to the standalone financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024; and iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(c) Based on such audit procedures that the we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement. v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in Note 40(H) to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi. Relying on representations/explanations from the company and based on our examination which includes test checks on the software application the Company has used accounting software (ERP) for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded and we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit. However, audit trail was not enabled to log any direct data changes at database level both in application layer and database layer of the accounting software.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

Annexure A

Referred to in paragraph 1 on ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of Archean Chemical Industries Limited ("the Company") on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 March 2024.

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verificationof its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property,

Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verificationis reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain Property, Plant and

Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at Balance Sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as right of use assets in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company except that the factory original land lease with Government of Gujarat expired on July 31,2018 and the company is in the process of obtaining the lease renewal. (Refer Note 3 of the standalone financial statements.)

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year and hence this clause is not applicable to the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. The discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts. b) Based on our audit procedures & according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of fivecrore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

Quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company for respective quarters. (iii) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has made investments in, provided guarantee and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability

Partnerships or any other parties as follows:

Particulars Investments (Rs in lakhs) Guarantes (Rs in lakhs) Loans (Rs in lakhs) Aggregate amount granted during the year - Subsidiaries 600.00 16,700.00 12,624.47 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiaries 1,100.00 16,700.00 14,029.53

(b) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanation given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) For the loans referred to in (a) above, the loans are not yet due for repayment of principal and interest based on the terms and conditions of the loan.

(d) In respect of aforesaid loan, the repayment falls due in a later year and hence there are no over dues as at 31st March 2024

(e) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanation given to us, no loans or advances in the nature of loans granted have fallen due during the year and hence the question of the loan having been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loan given to the same parties does not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment and hence the question of aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause 76 of section 2 of the Act does not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees.

(v) Based on our audit procedures & according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of the Act and the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. No order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under SubSection (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of the products/services of the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company as specified under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Act, for maintenance of cost records in respect of the products manufactured/serviced by the Company, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not, made a detailed examination of cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities, though there has been a slight delay remittance of Provident Fund. According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues were in arrears, as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at 31 March 2024, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except as stated below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount demanded (net of amount paid) (Rs In lakhs) Amount paid (Rs In lakhs) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Sales Tax Act; Gujarat Value Added Tax Act VAT,CST 324.73 24.07 FY 2015 – 16 Joint Commissioner, Rajkot Central Sales Tax Act; Gujarat Value Added Tax Act VAT,CST 273.92 28.76 FY 2016 – 17 Joint Commissioner, Rajkot Central Sales Tax Act; Gujarat Value Added Tax Act VAT,CST 23.05 2.75 FY 2017 – 18 Joint Commissioner, Rajkot Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 5,005.30 - FY 2021 – 22 Commissioner of Income Tax Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS 22.95 - FY 2021 – 22 Commissioner of Income Tax Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS 29.15 - FY 2022 – 23 Commissioner of Income Tax

(viii) As per the information and explanations given by the management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no amount has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, no funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer/further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by secretarial auditor or by cost auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government of India for the period covered by our audit.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received during the year by the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company in accordance with Nidhi Rules 2014. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv) (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. (xv) On the basis of the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence the questions of fulfillingcriteria of a CIC, and in case the Company is an exempted or unregistered CIC, whether it continues to fulfill such criteria, do not arise.

Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the group does not have more than one Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the group (basis definitionof "Companies in the Group" as per Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) as at the end of the reporting period.

(xvii) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable. (xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing projects as at the end of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure B

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) on ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Archean Chemical Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial

Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.