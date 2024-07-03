Archean Chemical Industries Ltd Summary

Archean Chemical Industries Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name of Archean Chemical Industries at Chennai, pursuant to a Partnership Deed dated November 20, 2003, which was registered under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 with the Registrar of Firms, Chennai. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm converted into Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 with the name Archean Chemical Industries Private Limited and a Certificate of Incorporation dated July 14, 2009 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, at Chennai. Consequent upon conversion into a Public Limited Company on November 15, 2021, name of the Company was changed to Archean Chemical Industries Limited.The Company is a leading specialty marine chemical manufacturer in India and focused on producing and exporting bromine, industrial salt, and sulphate of potash to customers around the world. It produce products from brine reserves in the Rann of Kutch, located on the Coast of Gujarat, and manufacture products at their facility near Hajipir in Gujarat. Their bromine is used as key initial level materials, which have applications in the pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, water treatment, flame retardant, additives, oil & gas and energy storage batteries. Industrial salt is an important raw material used in chemical industry for production of sodium carbonate (soda ash), caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, chlorine, bleaching powders, chlorate, sodium sulphate (salt cake) and sodium metal. Sulphate of potash is used as a fertilizer and also has medical uses.Apart from this, the Company has an integrated production facility for bromine, industrial salt, and sulphate of potash operations, located at Hajipir, Gujarat. Its manufacturing facility is located to captive Jakhau Jetty and Mundra Port, where the Company transport products to their customers internationally. The facility and its surrounding salt fields and brine reservoirs span approximately 240 sq.km.In 2011, the Company made strategic investments of approximately Rs. 225.05 million in Sojitz Corporation.In 2013, it commenced the operations of industrial salt to Japan and South Korea.In 2014, it commenced operations on production of bromine in China.In 2015, it commissioned production of sulphate of potash in Belgium.In 2021, the Companys manufacturing facility had an installed capacity of 28,500 MT per annum of bromine, 3,000,000 MT per annum of industrial salt and 130,000 MT per annum of sulphate of potash. Their industrial salt washing facility has three washeries, each having a capacity of 200 tons/hour, which is equipped with its own quality department, effluent treatment plant, sewage treatment plant andstockyard. The Company came out with a Public Issue during November, 2022 by raising Rs. 2420 crores through fresh issue amounting to Rs. 805 crores and Offer for Sale amounting to Rs. 1615 crores.