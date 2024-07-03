iifl-logo-icon 1
Apcotex Industries Ltd Share Price

370.85
(-2.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:39:49 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open377.05
  • Day's High380.3
  • 52 Wk High536.9
  • Prev. Close380.3
  • Day's Low366.6
  • 52 Wk Low 358.15
  • Turnover (lac)54.26
  • P/E37.81
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value105.6
  • EPS10.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,922.67
  • Div. Yield1.44
View All Historical Data
Apcotex Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

377.05

Prev. Close

380.3

Turnover(Lac.)

54.26

Day's High

380.3

Day's Low

366.6

52 Week's High

536.9

52 Week's Low

358.15

Book Value

105.6

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,922.67

P/E

37.81

EPS

10.07

Divi. Yield

1.44

Apcotex Industries Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

arrow

2 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Apcotex Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Apcotex Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.22%

Non-Promoter- 1.16%

Institutions: 1.16%

Non-Institutions: 40.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Apcotex Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.37

10.37

10.37

10.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

511.37

465.64

385.79

295.03

Net Worth

521.74

476.01

396.16

305.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

956.89

540.63

495.98

625.66

yoy growth (%)

76.99

9

-20.72

18.9

Raw materials

-623.63

-339.38

-347.22

-443

As % of sales

65.17

62.77

70

70.8

Employee costs

-50.86

-43.06

-39.39

-38.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

130.36

56.73

24.6

61.67

Depreciation

-14.09

-14.51

-13.39

-11.79

Tax paid

-31.55

-12.57

-7.97

-15.06

Working capital

61.71

-14.6

-0.79

9.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

76.99

9

-20.72

18.9

Op profit growth

103.87

105.45

-50.6

5.93

EBIT growth

120.67

133.63

-59.17

7.98

Net profit growth

123.75

165.58

-64.32

20.62

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2004

Gross Sales

294.93

353.37

65.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

294.93

353.37

65.33

Other Operating Income

1.53

1.71

0

Other Income

8.28

5.58

0.85

Apcotex Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Apcotex Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Atul C Choksey

Non Executive Director

Amit C Choksey

Independent Director

S Sivaram

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Abhiraj Choksey

Independent Director

Shailesh Shankarlal Vaidhya

Independent Director

Kamlesh Vikamsey

Independent Director

Priyamvada Bhumkar

Independent Director

Udayan Choksi

Executive Director

Ravishankar Sharma

Independent Director

Achala Danait

Independent Director

Priti Savla

Independent Director

DINANATH NARCINVA PRABHUKHOLKAR

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Drigesh Mittal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Apcotex Industries Ltd

Summary

Apcotex Industries Limited, incorporated on March 12, 1986 as a division of Asian Paints India, Apcotex Lattices (ALL) was separated from the former in 1991 to enable closer management focus. The Company manufactures and markets Emulsion Polymers Synthetic Latexes, Synthetic Butadiene Rubber and Nitirle Butadiene Rubber. The range of Synthetic Latex products are used among other applications, for tyre cord dipping, paper and paperboard coating, carpet backing, concrete modification/ water proofing, non-woven, textile finishing and paints. The various grades of Synthetic Rubber find application in products such as footwear, automotive components, rice rolls, moulded items, v-belts, conveyor belts, hoses, etc.In technical collaboration with a German Company, the Company set up a plant at Taloja, Maharashtra, to manufacture 750 tpa of vinyl pyridine latex (VPL). VPL finds application in the tyre industry. styrene butadiene rubber finds application in the textile and paper industries. ALL issued equity shares to the shareholders of Asian Paints. It came out with a rights issue in Dec.92 to part-finance the expansion project to increase the capacity of the plant from 2780 tpa to 3780 tpa. It also increased the installed capacity of Synthetic rubber from 1500 mt to 10000 mtpa, with an outlay of Rs 30.40 crores.During financial year 2015-16, the Company acquired 100% Shareholding (1,60,99,272) of Omnova Solutions India Private Limited on 5th February 2016 from Omnova Solutions Ind
Company FAQs

What is the Apcotex Industries Ltd share price today?

The Apcotex Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹370.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Apcotex Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apcotex Industries Ltd is ₹1922.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Apcotex Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Apcotex Industries Ltd is 37.81 and 3.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Apcotex Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apcotex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apcotex Industries Ltd is ₹358.15 and ₹536.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Apcotex Industries Ltd?

Apcotex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.19%, 3 Years at 0.18%, 1 Year at -24.46%, 6 Month at -14.79%, 3 Month at -11.35% and 1 Month at 1.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Apcotex Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Apcotex Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.23 %
Institutions - 1.16 %
Public - 40.61 %

