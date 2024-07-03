Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹377.05
Prev. Close₹380.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹54.26
Day's High₹380.3
Day's Low₹366.6
52 Week's High₹536.9
52 Week's Low₹358.15
Book Value₹105.6
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,922.67
P/E37.81
EPS10.07
Divi. Yield1.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.37
10.37
10.37
10.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
511.37
465.64
385.79
295.03
Net Worth
521.74
476.01
396.16
305.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
956.89
540.63
495.98
625.66
yoy growth (%)
76.99
9
-20.72
18.9
Raw materials
-623.63
-339.38
-347.22
-443
As % of sales
65.17
62.77
70
70.8
Employee costs
-50.86
-43.06
-39.39
-38.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
130.36
56.73
24.6
61.67
Depreciation
-14.09
-14.51
-13.39
-11.79
Tax paid
-31.55
-12.57
-7.97
-15.06
Working capital
61.71
-14.6
-0.79
9.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
76.99
9
-20.72
18.9
Op profit growth
103.87
105.45
-50.6
5.93
EBIT growth
120.67
133.63
-59.17
7.98
Net profit growth
123.75
165.58
-64.32
20.62
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2004
Gross Sales
294.93
353.37
65.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
294.93
353.37
65.33
Other Operating Income
1.53
1.71
0
Other Income
8.28
5.58
0.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Atul C Choksey
Non Executive Director
Amit C Choksey
Independent Director
S Sivaram
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Abhiraj Choksey
Independent Director
Shailesh Shankarlal Vaidhya
Independent Director
Kamlesh Vikamsey
Independent Director
Priyamvada Bhumkar
Independent Director
Udayan Choksi
Executive Director
Ravishankar Sharma
Independent Director
Achala Danait
Independent Director
Priti Savla
Independent Director
DINANATH NARCINVA PRABHUKHOLKAR
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Drigesh Mittal
Reports by Apcotex Industries Ltd
Summary
Apcotex Industries Limited, incorporated on March 12, 1986 as a division of Asian Paints India, Apcotex Lattices (ALL) was separated from the former in 1991 to enable closer management focus. The Company manufactures and markets Emulsion Polymers Synthetic Latexes, Synthetic Butadiene Rubber and Nitirle Butadiene Rubber. The range of Synthetic Latex products are used among other applications, for tyre cord dipping, paper and paperboard coating, carpet backing, concrete modification/ water proofing, non-woven, textile finishing and paints. The various grades of Synthetic Rubber find application in products such as footwear, automotive components, rice rolls, moulded items, v-belts, conveyor belts, hoses, etc.In technical collaboration with a German Company, the Company set up a plant at Taloja, Maharashtra, to manufacture 750 tpa of vinyl pyridine latex (VPL). VPL finds application in the tyre industry. styrene butadiene rubber finds application in the textile and paper industries. ALL issued equity shares to the shareholders of Asian Paints. It came out with a rights issue in Dec.92 to part-finance the expansion project to increase the capacity of the plant from 2780 tpa to 3780 tpa. It also increased the installed capacity of Synthetic rubber from 1500 mt to 10000 mtpa, with an outlay of Rs 30.40 crores.During financial year 2015-16, the Company acquired 100% Shareholding (1,60,99,272) of Omnova Solutions India Private Limited on 5th February 2016 from Omnova Solutions Ind
Read More
The Apcotex Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹370.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apcotex Industries Ltd is ₹1922.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Apcotex Industries Ltd is 37.81 and 3.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apcotex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apcotex Industries Ltd is ₹358.15 and ₹536.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Apcotex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.19%, 3 Years at 0.18%, 1 Year at -24.46%, 6 Month at -14.79%, 3 Month at -11.35% and 1 Month at 1.78%.
